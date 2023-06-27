Canada Digital Adoption Program and BDC Loan: The Perfect Funding Solution for CFOs Looking to Accelerate Digital Transformation

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadian businesses continue to adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape, the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) are teaming up to offer a powerful funding solution for small and medium-sized businesses looking to accelerate their digital transformation strategy.



Under CDAP, the Boost Your Business Technology Grant and the BDC loan program are specifically designed to help cover the costs of planning and implementing digital technologies, enhancing online presence, and improving competitiveness in the digital age.

The grant is a non-repayable funding opportunity, providing eligible businesses with access to digital advisors who analyze business needs and current systems to deliver a customized digital roadmap for new technologies. These technologies may include, e-commerce platforms, CRM software, website development, or digital marketing software. The zero-interest loan of up to $100,000 has a six-year term and can be spent at the organization’s discretion.

“CFOs know that digital transformation is critical for business success, but the costs associated with implementing these technologies can be a significant barrier.” said Raghu Ram, CFO of Couch & Associates. “The Boost Your Business Technology Grant and the BDC loan program offer CFOs an accessible and affordable funding solution, so they can accelerate their digital transformation strategy without breaking the bank."

Couch & Associates are an approved digital advisor who have been guiding organizations through the CDAP process and delivering digital roadmaps under the program. As experts in the digital space, they have implemented and integrated thousands of different technologies with a focus on diligently planning and preparing beforehand, aligning to CDAP’s methodology and mitigating risk.

With CDAP and BDC, CFOs have access to a powerful funding solution that can help their business stay competitive and adapt to the changing digital landscape. To learn more about the CDAP program, visit couch-associates/cdap.