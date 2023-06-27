Kitchen Chimney Market to Reach USD 25.72 Billion by 2030 | Kitchen Chimney Industry Striking CAGR of 5.39%

Pune, India, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kitchen chimney market size was valued at USD 17.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 17.80 billion in 2023. The industry is projected to reach USD 25.72 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

A kitchen chimney is majorly used to remove fumes, oil, and other harmful pollutants from the kitchen. The popularity of modular kitchens is rising across the world due to factors, such as large-scale urbanization. More people are focusing on improving the aesthetics of their kitchens and increasing their spending on luxurious chimneys that are equipped with advanced technologies. These factors are estimated to boost the kitchen chimney market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Kitchen Chimney Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Kitchen Chimney Market Report:

Asko Appliances (Sweden)

Vent-A-Hood (U.S.)

BSH Home Appliances Corporation (U.S.)

Elica S.p.A. (Italy)

Faber S.p.A. (Italy)

Falmec S.p.A. (Italy)

Miele Inc. (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Whirlpool Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.39% 2030 Value Projection USD 25.72 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 17.08 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 210 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Duct Type

By Application

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Kitchen Chimney Market Growth Drivers Increase in Consumer Spending and Disposable Income to Drive Market Growth Growing Popularity of Smart Home Appliances to Propel Market Growth

Segments:

Wall-Mounted Chimneys to Gain Popularity among Customers Looking for Aesthetic Kitchen Appliances

Based on product type, the market is divided into wall-mounted chimneys, built-in chimneys, island chimneys, corner chimneys, and others (straight line, inclined). The wall-mounted segment held a dominant kitchen chimney market share as customers want products that improve the overall appearance of their kitchens and possess great functionality.

High Air Purification Capabilities to Boost Demand for Ducted Kitchen Chimneys

Based on duct type, the market is segmented into ducted and ductless. The ducted segment is predicted to lead the market growth as such chimneys can purify the kitchen air since it removes all the toxic fumes in the kitchen.

Growing Construction of Modular Kitchens in Residential Complexes to Improve Product Adoption

Based on application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Commercial applications include offices, restaurants, hotels, and others. The residential segment held a large share of the market as the need for modular kitchens is growing across the residential sector.

Offline Stores to Offer Variations in Product Designs and Colors

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline store segment captured a major market share as these shops sell chimneys that come in a variety of designs and colors under a single roof.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The market research report delivers elaborative industry analysis and covers important aspects, such as leading product types, key companies, duct types, applications, and distribution channels. The report also gives insights into the recent market trends and covers top industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report underlines several factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies to Launch Innovative Kitchen Solutions to Strengthen Market Position

The key market players are implementing various competitive strategies, such as new product launches and product innovation to increase their presence in the global market. Innovative products are being increasingly demanded by customers each year, further boosting market growth.

Drivers:

Rising Consumer Spending and Disposable Income to Accelerate Market Growth

Factors, such as growing per-capita income, high consumer spending, and changing tastes & preferences of customers are accelerating the sales of kitchen chimneys. While the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 slowed global economic growth, markets showed signs of recovery in 2021, which boosted product sales. Moreover, the spending capacity of people in developing countries is growing every year, which will further increase the sales of kitchen chimneys.

However, high prices and growing maintenance costs might impede market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Market to Show Notable Growth with High Demand for High-Quality Appliances

North America held a leading share of the market in 2022 as customers are looking for kitchen products that are of high quality and have a variety of smart features. Customers across the region are also raising their spending on home improvement, which will further enhance the sales of innovative kitchen chimneys.

The Middle East & Africa market is growing at a strong pace due to factors, such as rising population and modernization of residential and commercial infrastructures.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Kitchen Chimney Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Wall-mounted Chimney Built-In Chimney Island Chimney Corner Chimney Others (Straight line, Inclined, etc.) By Duct Type (Value) Ducted Ductless By Application (Value) Residential Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments:

June 2022: Rangpur Metal Industries Limited introduced a cooker hood using the latest technology and innovative design. It has an automatic motion sensor that can be used without hand touch, a touch control switch, auto heat clean technology, a tempered glass panel, stainless steel filter, 750m3/h enriched air suction, and a 2-watt LED light to work safely in low light.

