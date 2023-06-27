EV Cargo Expands In Southeast Asia With Vietnam Opening

EV Cargo opens its own operations in Vietnam, based in Ho Chi Minh City.



Comprehensive service capability fully integrated into EV Cargo’s global platform.

Opening reflects EV Cargo’s ongoing investment in the Southeast Asia market.



HONG KONG, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Cargo, a leading global freight forwarding, supply chain services and technology company, continues its investment and expansion in Southeast Asia with the opening of its own operations in Vietnam.

The main EV Cargo office, located in the capital Ho Chi Minh City, will manage the provision of air and sea freight forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing, and cross border eCommerce services, along with cargo handling facilities in Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and Haiphong, enabling buyer’s consolidation, multi-country consolidation and LCL groupage services, all powered by EV Cargo people and systems.

Headed by Ruby Nguyen, Managing Director EV Cargo Vietnam, the new operation in Vietnam will be fully integrated into EV Cargo’s global logistics execution platform, which manages the movement by air, sea and road of over $60 billion of merchandise for its customers between 2,400 country pairs every year.

As one of the world’s fastest growing economic regions and logistics markets, as well as being an important sourcing origin for retailers and consumer goods brands, Southeast Asia represents a key strategic market for EV Cargo. As such, the company has been steadily expanding its capability and capacity across the region with new offices and logistics facilities in Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, to meet the rapidly evolving needs of its customers, and ensuring EV Cargo people and systems door to door for all their Southeast Asia shipments.

Justin Bentley, EV Cargo Vice President, Southeast Asia, said: “Vietnam has benefitted from companies diversifying their sourcing strategies away from relying solely on China and we are talking to our customers every day about Vietnam and how we can set-up or advance their supply chain models.

“Increased foreign direct investment has seen Vietnam experience rapid growth in air and sea freight volumes over the last few years. As a market, it offers exciting growth opportunities for EV Cargo and our expanded presence and capability in Vietnam, underpinned by our ongoing local investment, will enable EV Cargo to capitalise on the opportunities both here and across the region to deliver our wider growth strategy.”

