English Finnish

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

27 June 2023 11:00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Sampo Oyj's Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited on 26 June 2023, according to which its holding in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased under 5 percent on 26 June 2023. Mandatum Life Insurance's direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja decreased to 1,815,481 shares and 1,815,481 votes, which is 4.68% of Lassila & Tikanoja’s total shares and 4.68% of total voting rights.

Total positions of Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 4.68%

Votes: 4.68% Shares: 4.68%

Votes: 4.68% 38 798 874 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:





Class/type of shares,

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010854 Shares: 1,815,481



Votes: 1,815,481 Shares: 4.68%



Votes: 4.68% SUBTOTAL A Shares: 1,815,481



Votes: 1,815,481 Shares: 4.68%



Votes: 4.68%



B: Financial Instrumentes according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - - -

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Sirpa Huopalainen

General Councel





Additional information:

Sirpa Huopalainen, tel. +358 40 5965241





Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en







