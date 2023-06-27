Global and US Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report 2022-2023 & 2026 - Knowing the Clinical Lab Market, with the Aid of an Independent Resource, is Essential to Knowing the IVD Business

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Clinical Laboratory Services Market, 8th Edition provides an overview of the clinical laboratory industry and the trends driving growth.
Included in the report are statistics influencing the industry, the incidence of diseases in the U.S. and worldwide demographics, life expectancy, and company strategies.
What's the size of the service market for clinical testing? What type of tests are selling? Where is this market going next five years? Which companies will earn those revenues? Where is the growth coming from? How will LDT regulation affect the market? What are companies planning with COVID-19 largely endemic?
These questions and more are answered in this Clinical Laboratory Services report. laboratories are the workhorse of diagnostic services for the IVD market. These laboratories play a vital role in providing analysis of a wide range of disorders and diseases including pathology, immunology, cholesterol testing, allergy testing, urinalysis, genetic testing, and many more.
The clinical lab test is competitive in hospitals, reference laboratories, and physician office labs and clinics. This report covers all of these markets.
Also included is a competitive analysis of leading clinical laboratory providers.
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The base year for data is 2021. Historical data is provided for the years 2011 through 2020, with forecast data provided for 2022 through 2026.
Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2021-2026 periods for each segment covered. A U.S. competitive analysis is provided for the year 2021. The forecasted market analysis through 2026 was largely based on demographic trends, disease trends, new developments, company performance trends, mergers and acquisitions, and national expansion.
A Resource for IVD Manufacturers as Well as Laboratory Businesses.
Many of the publisher's IVD manufacturer customers have found this annual review of the clinical labs market essential. Clinical laboratories are the workhorse of diagnostic services for the IVD market. These laboratories play a vital role in providing analysis of a wide range of disorders and diseases including pathology, immunology, cholesterol testing, allergy testing, urinalysis, genetic testing, and many more. Clinical laboratories are an essential part of the health industry.
It is estimated that between 70% - 80% of physicians' diagnoses are a result of laboratory tests.
In addition to diagnosing patients, clinical lab testing is performed to evaluate disease progression, monitor drug treatment and conditions, determine individual therapy, and several other reasons. In oncology indications, clinical laboratory services are involved in 100% of patient care plans. Hospital and independent laboratories were the two listed types of laboratories for several years with hospitals accounting for approximately 90% of laboratory facilities.
Today, there is a shift in healthcare utilization primarily due to reducing healthcare spending, which makes the laboratory an even more valuable part of the treatment plan. In efforts to reduce health-related costs, hospitals have been striving to reduce the length of stays.
Although stays in U.S. hospitals were thought to have declined to about 4.3 days on average there has been some indication of an increase among some demographics in recent years. In recent years, the average length of hospital stay has been estimated at around 4.7 days.
To continue to try and keep stays at a minimum and ultimately reduce cost, monitoring technologies, diagnostic imaging and laboratory measures, and disease/treatment monitoring through diagnostic laboratory practices are primary ways physicians and administrators are continuing to meet optimal healthcare outcomes while also reducing costs.
Knowing the Clinical Lab Market, with the Aid of an Independent Resource, is Essential to Knowing the IVD Business.
Global markets are also feeling pressure to reduce health spending. The length of stay on a global level is estimated at 6.6 days on average with Russia and Japan among the higher days of hospitalization.
The publisher expects to see a consolidation in the number of clinical laboratories, particularly in the independent and community sectors, as these trends continue to influence the industry and add pressure on smaller clinical laboratories to reduce costs and still provide adequate healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- Industry at a Glance
- Scope and Methodology
- Global Market Overview
- Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
- Leading Market Participants
Chapter Two: Industry Overview
- Clinical Laboratory Description
- Number of Laboratory Health Workers by Country
- The Largest Clinical Laboratory Market: The United States
- Structure and Regulation in the U.S.
- Laboratory Developed Test Regulations
- Payers and Reimbursement
- Laboratory Service Payer Types
- Trends in Medicare Reimbursement
- Health Care Reform
- Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014
- Advanced Laboratory Tests (ADLT)
- Bundled Insurance Payments for ESRD Patients
- Commercial Insurance Providers
- Transparency in Pricing
- Direct-to-Consumer Testing
- DTC in Genetic Testing
- Expanding Cancer Test Utilization and Technologies
- Labcorp and QIAGEN Launch new Companion Diagnostic for Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapy
- Labcorp Launches New Test for NSCLC
- Labcorp Offers First FDA Test for Monitoring Residual Blood Cancer Cells
- Labcorp Launches New Test for Skin Cancer
- Quest Diagnostics Attention to Oncology
- Quest Collaborates with GRAIL on Oncology
- Quest Releases Companion Diagnostic
- Quest Offers Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Lung Cancer
- Quest Acquires Haystack Oncology
- The Role of Information Technology
- Industry Drivers
- Global Demographics
- Chronic Diseases and Conditions
- Economic Performance
Chapter Three: Testing Services by Specialty
- Test and Services Overview
- Clinical Chemistry - Routine and Essential Testing
- Routine Clinical Chemistry
- Cholesterol Level Testing
- Urinalysis
- Hematology
- Coagulation
- Endocrinology
- Immunology and Microbiology
- Allergy and Food Intolerance
- Tumor Markers
- Cardiac Markers
- HIV Testing
- Cytology and Histology Testing
- Genetic Testing
- Toxicology Testing
- COVID-19 Virus Testing
Chapter Four: Global Clinical Laboratory Market by Provider Group
- Clinical Laboratory Market: Provider Overview
- Hospitals and Acute Care Providers
- Physicians and Outpatient Care Providers
- Physician Offices
- Global Nursing Establishments and Assisted Living Facilities
- Global Dialysis Clinics
- Independent Laboratory Providers
Chapter Five: North America Market
- Overview
- United States
- U.S. Market by Test Type
- U.S. Market by Laboratory Provider Type
- U.S. Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure
- Figure 5-9: Change in CLIA Registered Laboratories by Type of Facility, Highest and Lowest Growth Segments, % Change, Compounded Annually 2019-2023
- Independent Clinical Laboratories
- Hospital-based Laboratories
- Physician-office and Clinic Laboratories
- Nursing Facility and Home Health
- Pharmacy-based Laboratories
- Dialysis Clinics
- Canada
Chapter Six: EMEA Market
- Overview
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
Chapter Seven: Asia Pacific Market
- Overview
- Japan Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure
- China
- China Clinical Laboratory Industry Structure
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Chapter Eight: Latin America Market
- Overview
- Brazil
- Mexico
Chapter Nine: Leading Market Participants
- Global Competitor Summary
- U.S. Competitive Analysis
- Select Company Profiles
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Performance Review
- Key Acquisitions, Alliances, and Partnerships
- Products and Services
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Sonic Healthcare Limited
- BioReference Laboratories - An OPKO Health Subsidiary
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- SYNLAB International GmbH (SYNLAB Bondco PLC)
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- H.U. Group Holdings
- Siemens Healthineers
- Unilabs
- Medicover AB
Chapter Ten: Market Trends and Summary
- Global Market Overview
- Regional Overview
- Population growth
- Aging populations
- Increasing disease burden
- Economic growth in developing regions
- Stabilizing economies in developed regions
- Pricing pressures
- Focusing on Efficient health systems
- Overall growth in demand for healthcare services
- COVID-19
- Multiplex Testing
- AI and Machine Learning Laboratory Trends
- Molecular Testing and Other Advanced Testing Will Open New Avenues
- Digital Pathology Trends
