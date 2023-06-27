Intraoperative Imaging Market Size to Surpass USD 4.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%

Pune, India, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Intraoperative Imaging Market size was USD 2.67 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.80 billion in 2023 to USD 4.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions has led to an increased requirement for minimally invasive procedures. In this context, intraoperative imaging systems play a vital role by offering real-time, high-resolution images of the surgical site during operation. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Intraoperative Imaging Market, 2023–2030."





Key Industry Development:

November 2021: Fujifilm Healthcare launched Persona CS mobile fluoroscopy system. This advanced compact c-arm imaging system helps deliver live image guidance for the surgeons in the operating room for orthopedic, pain management, and emergency procedures.

Key Takeaways:

Medtronic's press release from September 2021 revealed that over 450,000 spinal fusion surgical procedures are performed annually in the United States.

A compact mobile c-arm model called Persona CS was unveiled by FUJIFILM Corporation in November 2021.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the introduction of innovative devices are expected to fuel the demand for C-arms.

The market is categorized into C-arms, O-arms, and other types.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland) Brainlab AG (Germany), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) ,GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.07 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.80 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Type, By Imaging, By End User and by Region





Driving factor:

Impact of Patient Population and Technological Advancement to Support Growth

The rising number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed annually is attributed to the growing patient population and technological advancements by industry leaders and healthcare systems worldwide. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) report in January 2022, an estimated 25,050 individuals in the U.S. were diagnosed with brain and spinal cord tumors, with cases occurring more in males (14,170) than in females (10,880).

On the contrary, the high cost of surgical c-arms may impede the intraoperative imaging market growth.



Segments:

C-arms Segment to Dominate due to Advancements in Imaging Devices

By type, the market is divided into c-arms, o-arms, and others. The c-arms segment's growth is attributed to the endeavors of various businesses to introduce cutting-edge imaging devices and enhance their current imaging device product portfolio with new features, aiming to enhance patient care and increase the intraoperative imaging market share.

Growing Demand for 3-D Imaging Capabilities Drives Growth of the Market

By imaging, the market is divided into 2-D and 3-D. The 3-D segment’s dominance can be primarily attributed to the increasing need for advanced three-dimensional (3-D) imaging capabilities in prominent countries, specifically in imaging systems such as c-arms and o-arms.

Expansion of Healthcare Facilities Drives Adoption of C-arm and O-arm Systems in Developed and Developing Countries

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics & others. The dominance of the hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment is driven by the expansion of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in both developed and developing countries, leading to the higher adoption of c-arm and o-arm systems.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

By Type



C-arms

O-arms

Others

By Imaging

2-D

3-D

By End User

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics & Others

By Region

North America (By Type, By Imaging, By End User, By Country)

Europe (By Type, By Imaging, By End User, By Country/Sub-region)

Asia Pacific (By Type, By Imaging, By End User, By Country/Sub-region)

Latin America (By Type, By Imaging, By End User, By Country/Sub-region)

Middle East & Africa (By Type, By Imaging, By End User, By Country/Sub-region)





Regional insights:

Increased Adoption of Imaging Systems Propels Market in North America

North America, with a market size of USD 1.31 billion in 2022 dominates the global market. The growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of advanced intraoperative imaging systems, including mobile and mini c-arms, by clinicians and hospitals in the region.

Europe benefits from key players' increased manufacturing and supply efforts to meet the growing demand for advanced imaging systems in healthcare facilities.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Focus on Utilizing Innovative Technology to Increase Growth

Manufacturers have responded to the rise of modern technologies such as digitalization by introducing state-of-the-art imaging systems that offer surgeons improved image resolution during surgical procedures. One notable development is the integration of cloud-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D mapping into the Mobile c-arm System Series Zenition by Koninklijke Philips N.V. in January 2022. This enhancement allowed physicians utilizing the system to benefit from advanced 3D image guidance capabilities offered by Zenition.

FAQs

How big is the Intraoperative Imaging Market?

The global Intraoperative Imaging Market size was valued USD 2.80 billion in 2023.

What is the Intraoperative Imaging Market growth?

The global Intraoperative Imaging Market size is projected to reach USD 4.07 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.





