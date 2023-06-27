Retail Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 23.53 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6%

Pune, India, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global retail analytics market size was valued at USD 6.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 7.56 billion in 2023 to USD 23.53 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. Growing Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Strengthen Retail Analytics Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, Retail Analytics Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Retail analytics refers to using a wide range of advanced technologies data mining and big data to obtain valuable insights and analyze huge datasets. These analytics solutions help companies develop effective strategies for their activities based on the behavioral patterns of customers. Retailers are looking for various ways to boost their revenue margins and expand their customer base, which is expected to boost the retail analytics market growth.





Request a Free Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/retail-analytics-market-101273





Key Industry Development:

Wipro Limited partnered with a prominent apparel company, Levi Strauss & Co. to improve user experience and customer satisfaction through its solutions and experience in the retail industry. The store was expected to implement AI-based retail tools from Wipro across all its channels.





Key Takeaways

Rising Online Shopping Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Fueled Retail Analytics Solutions Demand

Surging Focus on Product Inventory Management & Shelf Space Allocation is a Vital Trend

By Deployment Analysis: Cloud-based Retail Analytics to be Widely Used to Gain Real-time Assistance

Continuous Product Development is a Key Strategy for Companies to Strengthen Market Positions

Retail Analytics Market Size in North America was USD 2.61 Billion in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Retail Analytics Market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), QlikTech International A.B. (U.S.), Fractal Analytics Inc. (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Nielsen Consumer LLC (U.S.), EY (U.K.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 23.53 Billion Base Year 2022 Retail Analytics Market Size in 2022 USD 6.59 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Retail Store Type, Function and Geography













Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/retail-analytics-market-101273





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Adoption of Innovative Technologies to Strengthen Market Growth

The retail sector is among the largest sectors in the world and known to implement a vast range of advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), blockchain, and many others. AI can help retail shops improve their data management capabilities and offer a personalized experience to customers. It can also help retailers make better decisions with respect to shelf space allocation and offer innovative solutions to solve their product inventory management woes. These features will help the market share grow.

However, strict regulations regarding data privacy can stifle market progress.





Segments:

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Retail Store Type

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Retail Chains

By Function

Customer Management

Supply Chain Management

Merchandising

Strategy and Planning

In-Store Operations

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America





Regional Insights:

North American Market to Grow with Rising Adoption of E-Commerce Services

North America is predicted to capture the largest retail analytics market share as the region is increasing its adoption of e-commerce services. Moreover, retail stores across the U.S. and Canada are incorporating innovative technologies to improve customer experience and make operational decision-making more efficient.

Asia Pacific is also set to showcase remarkable growth due to the growing trend of online shopping in India, China, Japan, and Singapore.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Focus on Product Development and Innovations to Maintain Dominant Market Positions

The market’s leading organizations are using innovative technologies, such as machine learning, blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and many more in combination with retail analytics solutions. Through these initiatives, the retailers are offering improved versions of their analytics solutions to enhance customer experience.





Quick Buy - Retail Analytics Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101273





FAQ’s

How big is the Retail Analytics Market?

Retail Analytics Market size was USD 6.59 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Retail Analytics Market growing?

The Retail Analytics Market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Expansion | Growth, Trends 2030

Supply Chain Management Market Size, Analysis Report

Customer Experience Management Market Size & Share

Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast

Retail Cloud Market Size, Share, Trends | Global Report 2023-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245