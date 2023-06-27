US Clear Aligners Market Size 2023 | USD 7.62 Billion Industry by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 21.2%

Pune, India, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US clear aligners market size was valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 1.98 billion in 2023. The industry is projected to be valued at USD 7.62 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.

Orthodontists are increasingly viewing clear aligners as an attractive dental treatment option as these products are known to significantly improve the quality of patient care and outcome. They are also highly efficient and becoming quite popular among the American population as they are taking various steps to improve their dental aesthetics. This has prompted many leading market players to execute various promotion strategies, such as advertisements to create public awareness about these products. These factors are expected to boost the U.S. clear aligners market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "U.S. Clear Aligners Market, 2023-2030."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-clear-aligners-market-105163







Notable Industry Development:

November 2022: Ormco Corporation, a U.S.-based firm, introduced its Spark Clear Aligners Release 13 which will improve end-users’ overall treatment planning and efficiency.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for orthodontic treatments, and high prevalence of dental malocclusion are major factors driving the growth of the market.

The increasing awareness among adults regarding dental aesthetics might drive the growth of the market.

The teenage segment is expected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the US clear aligners market are Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ormco Corporation (Envista) (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Candid Care Co. (U.S.), SmileDirectClub, Inc. (U.S.), Byte (Dentsply Sirona) (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.62 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.98 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 108 Segments covered Age Group, End-user





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-clear-aligners-market-105163













Drivers and Restraints:

Product’s Advantages over Conventional Orthodontics to Boost Market Growth

The demand for clear aligners has skyrocketed in recent years as more people are becoming aware of the benefits of using these dental products to rectify misaligned teeth. Some of these benefits include greater comfort & convenience, the invisibility of these orthodontic tools, and greater possibility of customization. Transparent aligners do not cause irritation to the cheeks and gums, and patients do not need to visit dental clinics frequently.

However, low awareness about malocclusion and high cost of these products can hamper the market growth.

Segmentation:

Adults to Increase Usage of Transparent Aligners to Improve Dental Aesthetics

Based on age group, the market is segmented into teenage and adults. The adult segment held a dominant clear aligners market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. One of the major factors contributing to the segment’s growth is the rising need for improving dental aesthetics among adults.

Patients to Increase Visits to Dentist & Orthodontist-Owned Practices to Treat Acute Malocclusion

The end user segment is classified into dentist & orthodontist-owned practices and others. The dentist & orthodontist-owned practices segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as a growing number of patients are visiting these clinics to treat acute malocclusion.





Quick Buy - US Clear Aligners Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105163





Competitive Landscape:

Align Technology’s Strong Sales and Growing Use of Digital Tools to Boost Market Competition

As far as the market’s competition landscape is concerned, it has a vast range of reputed and emerging orthodontic companies. However, at present, Align Technology Inc. has held a dominant U.S. clear aligners market share as the company recorded strong sales of its flagship aligner product, the Invisalign system. Moreover, the company has adopted various digital tools to streamline its clear aligner treatments, which has enhanced its volume of shipments and sales. These factors can intensify competition in the industry.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions New Product Launches Number of Dentists and Orthodontists in U.S., 2018-2022 Number of Orthodontic Procedures in U.S., 2018-2022 Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion in the U.S., 2016-2022 Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Clear Aligners Market Key Market Players – Analyzing the Impact of COVID-19 Pricing Analysis Reimbursement Scenario



Brand Analysis Brand Comparison Brand Penetration



U.S. Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Teenage Adult Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dentists & Orthodontists Owned Practices Others

Competitive Analysis

U.S. Market Share Analysis (2022) Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based on Availability))



Align Technology, Inc. 3M Institut Straumann AG Ormco Corporation (ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION) Dentsply Sirona Henry Schein, Inc. Candid Care Co. SmileDirectClub, Inc. Byte (Dentsply Sirona) Argen Corporation







Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-clear-aligners-market-105163





FAQs:

How big is the US clear aligner market?

US Clear Aligners Market size is USD 1.98 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2030.

How fast is the US Clear Aligners Market growing?

The US Clear Aligners Market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

Related Reports:

Clear Aligners Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

U.S. Orthodontics Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Orthodontics Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

Dental Prosthetics Market Share, Size, Analysis Forecast and Opportunities

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Share, Industry Growth, Forecast and Opportunities

Dental CAD/CAM Market Overview, Research Report Industry Share and Forecast

Dental Caries Detectors Market Growth, Share, Industry Outlook

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245