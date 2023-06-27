Email Security Market Size to Surpass USD 8.90 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1%

Pune,India, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Email Security Market Size was valued at USD 3.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.25 billion in 2023 to USD 8.90 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Email security is a platform that provides protection against email attacks and unauthorized access. An increase in malware and phishing, activities are increasing the demand for electronic mail security platforms. Increasing number of investments and need for business data protection by various organizations. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Email Security Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

April 2023- Fortinet extended its Fortinet Security Fabric with new and upgraded solutions and capacities to enable threat prevention for a self-shielding environment across organizations, endpoints, and clouds.





Key Takeaways-

Email Security Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 8.90 Billion in 2030

Cyber-attackers have increased the scope of their attacks.

The need for scalable email security solutions is being driven by an increase in malware, phishing activity, and cyberattacks.

Weak IT Infrastructure and Lack of Awareness of Email Security Solutions May Limit Market Growth

Email Security Market Size in North America was USD 1.30 Billion 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Open Text Corporation (Canada), Proofpoint Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet Inc. (U.S.), Barracuda Networks Inc. (U.S.), DataFlowX (Turkey), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Sophos Ltd. (U.S.), Intermedia.net, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 11.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 8.90 Billion Base Year 2022 Email Security Market Size in 2022 USD 3.87 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Deployment, Application, Regional





Drivers and Restraints-

Rising Malware Attacks, Phishing Activities, and Cyber Attacks to Drive Market Trajectory

Rising malware attacks, phishing activities, and cyber-attacks are anticipated to drive email security market growth. There has been a development of innovative techniques to steal identities by creating external domain names with fake URLs and email header domains. The increase in the number of attacks continues to evolve and they are becoming more and more sophisticated and costly for users to aid the adoption of electronic mail security solutions.

However, the lack of implementation of such solutions and weak IT infrastructure are set to hinder market development.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

Hybrid

By Application

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others (Retail, Defense)





Regional Insights-

North America To Lead Market With Increasing Adoption Of Mobile Devices Amongst Organizations

North America is projected to lead the email security market share due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices among organizations. The introduction of cloud-based email security solutions and strict regulations is also propelling the demand for the software. The market was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2022.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a rapid growth high rate of cyber-attacks done by AI and advanced social engineering for data theft.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Industry Players in the Market Are Adopting Partnerships and Acquisition Strategies

Key industry players in the market are adopting partnerships and acquisition strategies to expand their businesses, enhance offerings, and reduce email fraud. This includes using various security solutions, such as threat intelligence, browser isolation, profiling and behavioral analysis, forensics, etc. Deeper integration with other security solutions and functionality is growing the adoption of electronic mail security solutions.





