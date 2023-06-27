Insights Into the $22.9 Billion Prefabricated Housing Industry, 2028 - Major Players Leveraging Integration Opportunities Across the Value Chain

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Housing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prefabricated housing market is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The future of the global prefabricated housing market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industries. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness of eco-friendly, time saving, and cost-effective construction practices.



Emerging Trends in the Prefabricated Housing Market



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include usage of cigarette butt bricks to improve thermal properties of the prefabricated housing and usage of fly ash concrete to increase the strength of the building.



In this market, residential is the largest end-use market, whereas manufactured homes is largest in home type.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global prefabricated housing market by home type, construction type, end-use, and region.



Prefabricated Housing Market by Home Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

Manufactured Homes

Modular Homes

Panelized Homes

Precut Homes

Prefabricated Housing Market by Construction Type [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

Single-Section

Multi-Section

Prefabricated Housing Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

Residential

Commercial

Prefabricated Housing Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom

APAC China Japan India

RoW Brazil



List of Prefabricated Housing Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, prefabricated housing companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the prefabricated housing companies profiled in this report include:

Modulaire Group

Butler Manufacturing Company

Skyline Corporation

Astron Buildings

Kirby Building Systems LLC

Lindal Cedar Homes

Red Sea Housing Services

Prefabricated Housing Market Insights

The analysts forecast that manufactured homes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of easily relocatable houses without dismantling it.

Within the global prefabricated housing market, residential housing will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for less time consuming housing construction and increased awareness of people towards reduction of wastage.

North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast as prefabrication promotes sustainability and reduces waste and thus meeting the green building standards.

Features of Global Prefabricated Housing Market

Market Size Estimates: Prefabricated housing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment.

Prefabricated housing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Million Units) shipment. Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Prefabricated housing market by various segments, such as home type, construction type, and end use, and regions in terms of value.

Prefabricated housing market by various segments, such as home type, construction type, and end use, and regions in terms of value. Regional Analysis: Prefabricated housing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Prefabricated housing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different home type, construction type, end use, and regions for global prefabricated housing market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different home type, construction type, end use, and regions for global prefabricated housing market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the prefabricated housing market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the prefabricated housing market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Modulaire Group

Kirby Building Systems LLC

Skyline Corporation

Lindal Cedar Homes

Butler Manufacturing Company

Astron Buildings

Red Sea Housing Services

Bouygues SA

Ritz Craft Corporation

Cavco Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svl0zh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.