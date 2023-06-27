United States ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Analysis Report 2023-2029: Focus on ENT Endoscopes, ENT Powered Instruments, and 9 Others

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States ENT & Bronchoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, & COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite - Includes: ENT Endoscopes, ENT Powered Instruments, and 9 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. market for ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices exhibited a valuation of approximately $1.2 billion in 2022.
Projections indicate steady growth during the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. By the end of the forecast period, the market is expected to surpass $1.6 billion.
The comprehensive report suite covering the U.S. market for ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic devices encompasses a range of products.
These include ENT endoscopes, ENT powered instruments, ENT hand instruments, ENT surgical energy devices, balloon dilation devices, drug-eluting stents, bronchoscopes, bronchoscopic hand instruments, tracheobronchial stents, bronchoscopic biopsy devices, and foreign body removal devices.
PROCEDURE NUMBERS
In 2022, there was a notable uptick in the number of ENT procedures conducted in the United States compared to the previous year. Among the procedures performed, sinus procedures saw growth, which encompassed endoscopic sinus procedures, septoplasty, and turbinate reductions. Additionally, ear procedures such as tympanoplasty, mastoidectomy, and myringotomy were carried out. Throat procedures, including tonsillectomies and adenoidectomies, were also part of the overall increase in ENT procedures.
U.S. ENT DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS
The ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic device market has witnessed a growing popularity of single-use devices, particularly single-use endoscopes and bronchoscopes. The advantages of these devices are evident, as they offer a decreased risk of infection and eliminate the need for reprocessing after use.
Notably, the bronchoscope market has experienced a substantial surge in the adoption of single-use devices. This increasing preference for single-use devices reflects their significant benefits and their potential to enhance patient safety in the field of bronchoscopy.
U.S. ENT DEVICE MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
In 2022, the leading competitor in the overall ENT endoscopic and bronchoscopic device market was Acclarent. The company participated solely in the balloon dilation device segment of the ENT endoscopic device market, where it held a majority share.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Procedure Volumes for ENT and Bronchoscopy Procedures - MedPro - Using a number of databases, internal and external, we're able to provide you with the total volume of ENT procedures being performed for each of the markets mentioned in this suite of reports.
- ENT Endoscope Market - MedCore - Segmented into 2 main markets: rigid ENT endoscopes and flexible ENT endoscopes.
- ENT Powered Instrument Market - MedCore - Segmented into 2 main markets: ENT powered instrument capital equipment and ENT powered instrument disposables.
- ENT Hand Instrument Market - MedCore - This market covers several types ENT of hand instruments including sinus hand instruments, laryngeal hand instruments, and otology hand instruments.
- ENT Surgical Energy Device Market - MedCore - Segmented into 2 main markets: capital equipment and disposable probes.
- Balloon Dilation Device Market - MedCore - This analysis considers only the balloon catheter components of BSD and excludes all other components of a BSD system.
- Drug-Eluting Stent Market - MedCore
- Bronchoscope Market - MedCore - Segmented into 3 main markets: rigid bronchoscopes, flexible bronchoscopes and ultrasound bronchoscopes.
- Bronchoscopic Hand Instrument Market - MedCore
- Tracheobronchial Stent Market - MedCore - Segmented into 2 main markets: metal tracheobronchial stents and silicone tracheobroncial stents
- Foreign Body Removal Market - MedCore - Segmented into 2 main markets: reusable and disposable devices.
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Region: North America (United States)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Procedure Numbers, Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID-19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|399
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of Covid-19 on the U.S. ENT Endoscopic and Bronchoscopic Device Market
3. Disease Overview
4. Product Assessment
5. U.S. ENT Endoscopic Device Market Overview
6. ENT Procedure Numbers
7. ENT Endoscope Market
8. ENT Powered Instrument Market
9. ENT Hand Instrument Market
10. ENT Surgical Energy Device Market
11. Balloon Dilation Device Market
12. Drug-Eluting Stent Market
13. U.S. Bronchoscopic Device Market Overview
14. Bronchoscopy Procedure Numbers
15. Bronchoscope Market
16. Bronchoscopic Hand Instrument Market
17. Tracheobronchial Stent Market
18. Bronchoscopic Biopsy Device Market
19. Foreign Body Removal Device Market
