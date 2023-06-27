Global Synthetic Data Generation (Tabular, Text, Image, and Video) Industry Research Report 2023

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Synthetic Data Generation Market by Offering (Solution/Platform and Services), Data Type (Tabular, Text, Image, and Video), Application (AI/ML Training & Development, Test Data Management), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic data generation size is expected to grow from USD 300 million in 2023 to USD 2.1 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 45.7%

The rising importance of data privacy and compliance regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, drive organizations' need to handle personal data. Increasing investments in AI lead to new and more sophisticated synthetic data generation techniques driving the synthetic data generation market.

Key vendors have adopted many organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the synthetic data generation market.

By data type, text data to segment to record a highest growth rate during the forecast period

By data type, the text data segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications requires large amounts of data to train and develop models, further driving the text data segment.

Among applications, Test data management segment has the second-highest market share during the forecast period

Under the applications segment, the Test data management segment is expected to have second the highest market share during the forecast period. The need for high-quality, diverse, and representative data for testing and validation purposes will drive the segment.

Businesses can enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their testing processes using synthetic data leading to improved product quality, faster time-to-market, and reduced costs associated with traditional test data management approaches.

Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The synthetic data generation market in Asia is experiencing significant growth driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing data privacy regulations, growing adoption of AI and ML technologies, rising cybersecurity concerns, and a thriving startup ecosystem.

Organizations in the region are leveraging synthetic data generation to address data-driven challenges, comply with regulations, enhance AI and ML model performance, strengthen cybersecurity measures, and drive innovation. With the region's focus on digitalization and the emerging need for data-driven solutions, Asia Pacific's synthetic data generation market is poised for continued expansion and opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 45.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Investments in Ai to Drive Market Growth

Bfsi Segment and North America to Account for Significant Share in 2023

Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Share in 2023

North America to Account for Largest Share in 2023

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Ai and Machine Learning Technologies

Increasing Need for Data Privacy and Compliance

Rise in Investments in Ai

Increase in Content Creation

Restraints

Regulatory and Ethical Considerations

Issues Related to Achieving Quality Data and Realism

Opportunities

Increasing Deployment of Large Language Models

Growing Interest of Enterprises in Commercializing Synthetic Images

Robust Advancements in Machine Learning and Computing Innovation

Challenges

Market Immaturity

Lack of Skilled Workforce

High Costs Associated with High-End Generative Models

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Mostly Ai Helped Retail Bank Shorten Development of Sprints by Several Days

Case Study 2: Swedish Government Incorporated Artificial Intelligence into Daily Operations

Case Study 3: Everlywell Gained 5X Deployment Velocity with Support from Tonic Api

Case Study 4: Vodafone Adopted Hazy Synthetic Data to Quickly and Accurately Predict Churn

Case Study 5: Scale Ai Helped Kaleido Ai's Ml Team to Improve Model Performance on Business-Critical Edge Cases

Business Models in Market

Software Licensing

Data-As-A-Service (Daas)

Custom Development

Consulting and Professional Services

Partnerships and Collaborations

Data Monetization

Integration with Existing Platforms

Research and Development

Freemium Model

Open Source

Ecosystem Analysis

Synthetic Data Generation Technology Providers

Synthetic Data Generation Cloud Platform Providers

Synthetic Data Generation Cloud End-users

Synthetic Data Generation Cloud Regulators

Synthetic Data Generation Techniques and Methods Based on Data Types

Tabular

Rule-Based Methods

Data Augmentation

Generative Adversarial Networks (Gans)

Variational Autoencoders (Vaes)

Bayesian Networks

Text

Markov Chains

Neural Networks (Rnns)

Transformer Models

Language Models

Variational Autoencoders

Images and Videos

Generative Adversarial Networks (Gans)

Variational Autoencoders (Vaes)

Conditional Gans

Image and Video Synthesis with Neural Networks

Style Transfer and Data Augmentation

Time Series & Transactional Data

Autoregressive Integrated Moving Average (Arima)

Long Short-Term Memory (Lstm) Networks

Hidden Markov Models (Hmms)

Sequence Generative Adversarial Networks (Seqgans)

Gaussian Mixture Models (Gmms)

Synthetic Oversampling and Undersampling

Company Profiles



Key Players

Microsoft

Google

IBM

AWS

Nvidia Corporation

Openai

Informatica

Broadcom

Capgemini

Mphasis

Databrics

Mostly Ai

Tonic

Md Clone

Tcs

Startups/SMEs

Hazy

Synthesia

Synthesized

Facteus

Anyverse

Neurolabs

Rendered Ai

Gretel

Oneview

Genrocket

Y Data

Cvedia

Syntheticus

Anylogic

Bifrost Ai

Anonos

