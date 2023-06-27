Global Marker Pens Business Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Chartpak, Faber-Castell, Newell Office Brands and Sanford

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marker Pens Strategic Business Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Marker Pens Market to Reach $492.3 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Marker Pens estimated at US$327.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$492.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Permanent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$316.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Permanent segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Marker Pens market in the U.S. was estimated at US$89.2 Million in the year 2022. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$101.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Chartpak

Faber-Castell

Guangdong Baoke Stationery

Kokuyo Camlin

Newell Office Brands

Sakura Color Products of America

Sanford

STABILO International

Staedtler Mars

Too Marker Products

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $327.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $492.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



