Global Luxury Eyewear Market Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in Technically Advanced Eyewear Products and Online Platforms

The Global Luxury Eyewear Market is projected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. Economic development and substantial infrastructure development have constituted regional revenue generation.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Luxury Eyewear Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Eyeglasses and Sunglasses.

Based on End User, the market is studied across Men and Women. The Men segment is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Offline and Online. The Online channel is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Profiles:



The report explores recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Luxury Eyewear Market, including Burberry Group PLC, Chanel Limited, EssilorLuxottica SA, Fielmann AG, Gianni Versace S.r.l., GrandVision NV, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Kering SA, Louis Vuitton SE, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Marcolin S.p.A., Prada S.p.A., Ralph Lauren Corp., Safilo Group S.p.A., and TOM FORD INTERNATIONAL LLC.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Luxury Eyewear Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Luxury Eyewear Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Luxury Eyewear Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Luxury Eyewear Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Luxury Eyewear Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Luxury Eyewear Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Luxury Eyewear Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Luxury Eyewear Market, by Type, 2022 vs 2030

4.3. Luxury Eyewear Market, by Product Type, 2022 vs 2030

4.4. Luxury Eyewear Market, by End User, 2022 vs 2030

4.5. Luxury Eyewear Market, by Distribution Channel, 2022 vs 2030

4.6. Luxury Eyewear Market, by Region, 2022 vs 2030



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rapid adoption owing to social media and celebrity influence

5.1.1.2. Increasing preference for high quality eyewear products

5.1.1.3. Growing lifestyle standards and disposable income

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Available low cost alternatives in the market

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Introduction of technically advanced eyewear products

5.1.3.2. Presence on online platforms

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Excessive taxes on luxury products

5.2. Market Trends

5.3. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.4. Cumulative Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

5.5. Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

5.8. Regulatory Framework

5.9. Client Customization



6. Luxury Eyewear Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Eyeglasses

6.3. Sunglasses



7. Luxury Eyewear Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Eyeglasses

7.3. Sunglasses



8. Luxury Eyewear Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Men

8.3. Women



9. Luxury Eyewear Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline

9.3. Online



10. Americas Luxury Eyewear Market



11. Asia-Pacific Luxury Eyewear Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Luxury Eyewear Market



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Profiles

Burberry Group

Chanel

EssilorLuxottica

Fielmann

Gianni Versace

GrandVision

Guccio Gucci

Kering

Louis Vuitton

Luxottica Group

Marcolin

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Safilo Group

Tom Ford International

