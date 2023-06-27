Global Advanced Tires Market Forecast to 2030 with Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Michelin and Pirelli Dominating

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Tires Market by Type (Pneumatic, Run-Flat, Airless), Technology (Self-Inflating, Chip-Embedded, Multi-Chamber, All-in-One, Self-Sealing), Vehicle (ICE, Electric, Hybrid, Off-Highway), Niche Technology, Material & Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced tires market is projected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2023 to USD 3.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2030

Rising focus on carbon dioxide (CO2), and nitrogen oxide (NOx), and growing demand for convenience and safety features in the LDV segment. Further, the high maintenance and replacement cost of OTR tires creates demand for advanced tires.

LDVs are expected to hold the largest share in the advanced tires market owing to rising demand for comfort and safety features

The on-highway advanced tires market is predominantly dominated by the LDV (Light Duty Vehicle) segment. The production of premium vehicles in regions such as North America, Europe, and some Asian countries has been on the rise, fueling the demand for the advanced tire market.

Global automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Land Rover, Audi, General Motors, and Volkswagen among others are offering advanced tires in their premium vehicles as a standard fitment. According to analysis, global premium vehicle penetration increased with a growth rate of ~7% from 2020 to 2022. The top brands, such as Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, and BMW, dominated the global luxury vehicle market in 2022.

To support this OEM demand, tire suppliers like Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, and Continental are developing and expanding advanced tire portfolios including self-healing, run-flat, futuristic airless, and multi-chambered tires. Further, Michelin partnered with DHL in which about 50 express vans will be tested with Michelin's airless tire- called 'Uptis' for last-mile delivery in Singapore towards the end of 2023. More such collaboration is expected soon which will drive the adoption of advanced tires in the light trucks and minivans segment.

The demand for advanced tires in agriculture tractors will be fastest during the forecast period

The growth of advanced tires in agricultural tractors can be accounted for due to factors such as a lack of labor force and growing average farm size have increased the overall cost of labor. As a result, the rate of mechanization in agriculture and the demand for high-power tractors has increased tremendously. These high-power tractors are speculated to be the early adapters for advanced tires.

Additionally, advanced tires offer benefits such as maximized traction, mitigating soil compaction, and enhancing fuel efficiency, thereby positively impacting agricultural practices. Thus, to increase efficiency and farm productivity, North America and European countries prefer tractors installed with advanced tire technology.

The advanced tire market for Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from the period of 2023-2030 owing to high population growth and economic development with increasing domestic consumption of feature-rich vehicles have intensified the need for efficient transportation.

Further, the advanced tires market in the Asia-Pacific region is poised for substantial growth driven by factors such as the rising demand for advanced safety features, increasing automobile production and sales, and government initiatives that encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Notably, major industry players like Continental, Goodyear, and Michelin are actively investing in the development of advanced tire technologies in the region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market benefits from the presence of local players such as Bridgestone, Yokohama, Bridgestone Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, and Yokohama Tire Corporation MRF and JK Tire, who contribute to regional growth and innovation in the field of advanced tires. As a result, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to experience ongoing innovation and continued growth in the forthcoming years.

Competitive landscape

The advanced tires market comprises prominent players such as Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (US), Michelin (France), and Pirelli C & S.p.A (Italy).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Rise in Demand for Safety and Performance and Increased Government Initiatives Expected to Drive Global Market

Light-Duty Vehicles (LDV) to Account for Larger Market Share (By Value)

Run-Flat Tire Segment to Have Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Chip-Embedded Tires to Register Largest Share in 2023

Elastomers Segment to Witness Highest Growth in 2023

Autonomous Vehicle Advanced Tires to Lead Market During Forecast Period

BEV Segment to Hold Largest Share During Forecast Period

Pneumatic Tires to Account for Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Industrial Vehicles Segment to Have Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Chip-Embedded Tires Technology Segment to Account for Largest Share During Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Asia-Pacific Dominated Advanced Tires Market in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Focus on Reducing Co2 and NOx

Focus on Convenience and Driver Assistance Features

High Maintenance and Replacement Costs of OTR Tires

Restraints

High Initial Investment, High Cost, and Difficulty in Mass Production

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Industrial Equipment and Warehouse Automation

Rising Electric Vehicle Sales and Developments in Autonomous Vehicles

Challenges

Real-Life Implementation and Lower Customer Acceptance

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

Advanced Tires Market Ecosystem

Tire Manufacturers

Technology Providers

IoT Platform Providers

Automotive OEMs

Case Study Analysis

Use Case 1: Embraer Case Study

Use Case 2: Ferrari Case Study

Use Case 3: New Tire Mobility Solutions

Use Case 4: Mercedes Case Study

Technology Trends

3D-Printed Tires

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Green Tires

Organic Tires

Shape-Shifting Tires

Company Profiles

Advanced Tires Market - Key Players

Continental AG

Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin

Goodyear Tyre and Rubber Company

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Yokohama Tire Corporation

Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

Nokian Tyres PLC

Toyo Tire Corporation

Advanced Tires Market - Additional Players

Petlas Tires

Falken Tires

Kumho Tire

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Titan International, Inc.

Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd.

Maxxis Tyres

MRF Tyres

Guizhou Tyre Co. Ltd.

Apollo Tyres Limited

Kenda Tires

