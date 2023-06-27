Global Bioadhesives (Animal- & Plant-based) Market Report 2023: Stringent Regulations and Eco-friendly Properties Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioadhesives Market - Types and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts that the global market for Bioadhesives is projected to reach US$15.7 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5% between 2022 and 2029. The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Bioadhesives market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2029.

The demand for Bioadhesives has been growing significantly, owing primarily to the fact of their natural origin, and also because of their range of applications as substitutes to regular synthetic adhesives. Regulatory agencies across the globe have mandated strict rules against the uncontrolled use of petroleum-derived products because of serious ecological consequences. Hence, there has been a manifest shift towards using natural resources as materials in a variety of application areas, to which end Bioadhesives are also a part.

Despite being used for centuries as general-purpose adhesives by various cultures and civilizations, the importance of Bioadhesives as an effective and eco-friendly alternative to petroleum-derived adhesives has been realized over the past few decades.

Paper & Packaging applications dominate the global demand for Bioadhesives which accounted for an estimated share of 45.3% in 2022 and is projected to reach US$7.8 billion by 2029. Overall, it can be said that the market for Bioadhesives will maintain a steady growth over the 2022-2029 analysis period because of a range of factors in favor of these innovative materials.

The report studies the market for Bioadhesives product types including Animal-based Bioadhesives and Plant-based Bioadhesives. The study also explores the market for Bioadhesives applications comprising Construction, Medical & Healthcare, Paper & Packaging, Personal Care Products, Woodworking and Others.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the Bioadhesives market for global and the regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for the period 2020-2029 in terms of value in USD. These regional markets further analyzed for 11 independent countries across North America - The United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe - France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan and South Korea.

This report includes 117 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each table), supported with a meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation of the market. This report comprises brief business profiles of 16 key global players and also provides a listing of the companies engaged in the manufacturing and supply of Bioadhesives. The global list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 60 companies.

Research Findings & Coverage

Global Bioadhesives market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and applications

The study exclusively analyzes the market for Bioadhesives by key product type and application in each geographic region/country

Bioadhesive Based on White-Light Cross-Linkable Casein with Rapid Gelation for First-Aid Wound Treatment Developed

Plant- and Water-based Eco Super-Glue Offers a Multitude of Prospective Uses

Lignin Gains Acceptance as a Nontoxic Bioadhesive Option for Engineered Wood Products

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 16

The industry guide includes the contact details for 60 companies

Product Outline



The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Bioadhesives:

Animal-based Bioadhesives

Plant-based Bioadhesives

Applications market for Bioadhesives is analyzed in this study comprise the following:

Construction

Medical & Healthcare

Paper & Packaging

Personal Care Products

Woodworking

Other Applications

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Artivion, Inc.

Avebe UA

Beardow Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

C.B. Adhesives

Danimer Scientific LLC

Ecosynthetix, Inc.

Emsland Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Ingredion, Inc.

Jowat SE

Kollodis Biosciences, Inc.

L.D. Davis Glues and Gelatins

Paramelt BV

Premier Starch Products Pvt. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC

U.S. Adhesives

