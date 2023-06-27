Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market to 2030: Operational Benefits of Disposable Filtration Units Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Membrane Filtration, Depth Filtration, Others), By Product (Filters, Cartridges), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use filtration assemblies market size is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.70% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products, rising research and development activities, and the need for cost-effective filtration systems are the major drivers of the market. The biopharmaceutical industry is growing rapidly, with an increasing number of companies investing in R&D to bring new drugs and therapies to market. Biopharmaceutical products are sensitive to contaminants, which can affect their efficacy and safety.



Therefore, biopharmaceutical companies require high-quality filtration systems that can remove impurities and contaminants from their products. Single-use filtration assemblies offer several advantages over traditional filtration systems, such as reduced contamination risk, lower capital costs, and increased flexibility. As a result, the adoption of single-use filtration assemblies is increasing in the biopharmaceutical industry, which is expected to boost the industry growth during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global market, particularly on the research and development of medical treatments for non-COVID-19 conditions, as well as the supply chain of biopharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market, as single-use technology was adopted for research activities in COVID-19 vaccine development. The rise in the production of COVID-19 treatment therapeutics, which in turn increased downstream processing that required separation and filtration and techniques.

Furthermore, the demand for effective biopharmaceutical drugs and products has increased due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the population. This has resulted in an increased need for single-use assemblies, which is expected to drive market growth.

For instance, in 2022, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 37 novel drugs as new molecular entities (NMEs) as new therapeutic biological products. The growing number of biological approvals is expected to increase the biopharmaceutical manufacturing process, leading to greater adoption of single-use assemblies during the forecast period.



Furthermore, increasing spending on life science research and development is also contributing to the development of new drugs.The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Association (IFPMA) reported in 2022 that there has been a notable increase in drug development for certain disease areas. Specifically, there are currently 3,148 new drugs in development for cancer, 1,677 for immunology, and 1,668 for neurology.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical sector in the UK has also seen a 6% increase in annual R&D spending, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) 2021 report, reaching a record high of Euro 5.02 billion (USD 5.34 billion). Hence, the increasing R&D spending is expected to lead to the development of more drugs and boost growth of the industry.



Single-use filtration assemblies are designed for one-time use and disposal, reducing their potential for reuse and leading to increased costs for some companies. However, the market growth of these assemblies is hindered primarily by high initial setup costs and biologics manufacturing, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Companies Mentioned

Sartorius AG

3M Purification

Danaher

Repligen Corporation

Merck KGaA

MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC.

DrM, Dr. Mueller AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Single-use Filtration Assemblies Market Report Highlights

By type, the membrane filtration segment accounted for the largest share of 47.8% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of filtration systems by various industries. Membrane filtration sub segmented into TFF and direct flow filtration (DFF) /dead-end filtration /normal flow filtration. Within this segment, Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) accounted for the largest revenue share.

By application, the bioprocessing/biopharmaceuticals market segment held a largest share of 41.6% in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing research and development funding for the development of biopharmaceutical products.

By product, filter segment held a largest share of 21.1% in 2022.Single-use filters are one the most popular and widely used single-use technologies. Single-use filters eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilization, reducing the risk of cross-contamination between batches and reducing downtime between runs.

North America held the largest share of 36.4% in 2022, owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals are further propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 21.75% in a projected time period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising focus on research and development activities in the region. Furthermore, government and regulatory bodies are supporting the development of the biopharmaceutical industry, which is expected to boost the demand for single-use filtration assemblies in this region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2989.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamic

3.3. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1. Rapidly Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry

3.3.2. Operational Benefits Of Disposable Filtration Units

3.3.3. Expansion Of Contract Manufacturing Business

3.4. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1. Production Of Leachable And Extractable During Single-Use Bioprocessing

3.4.2. Sequencing Slow Adoption Of Single-Use Technology In Downstream Application

3.5. Industry Challenges

3.5.1. Investment In Multi-Use Components By Well-Established Players

3.6. Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Swot Analysis

3.8. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Membrane Filtration

4.3.1. Membrane Filtration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Tangential Flow Filtration

4.3.2.1. Tangential Flow Filtration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.2. Ultrafiltration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.2.1. Ultrafiltration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.3. Micro Filtration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2.3.1. Micro Filtration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Direct Flow Filtration (Dff) /Dead-End Filtration /Normal Flow Filtration

4.3.3.1. Direct Flow Filtration (Dff) /Dead-End Filtration /Normal Flow Filtration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Depth Filtration

4.4.1. Depth Filtration Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Centrifugation

4.5.1. Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Product Business Analysis

5.1. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Product Segment Dashboard

5.3. Filters

5.3.1. Filter Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Cartridges

5.4.1. Cartridges Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Membranes

5.5.1. Membrane Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6. Manifold

5.6.1. Manifold Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.7. Cassettes

5.7.1. Cassettes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.8. Syringes

5.8.1. Syringes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Application Business Analysis

6.1. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2. Single-Use Filtration Assemblies Market: Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market

6.3.1. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceuticals Market

6.4.1. Bioprocessing/Biopharmaceutical Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Laboratory Use

6.5.1. Laboratory Use Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

