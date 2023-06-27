Global Edge Computing Solutions in Supply Chain and Logistics Report 2023: The Increased Use of IoT and Robotics Spurs Demand in the Supply Chain

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge Computing Solutions in Supply Chain and Logistics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the growth opportunities for edge computing solutions in supply chain and logistics. Edge computing is a distributed computing architecture that makes data computation happen closer to the data source.

Edge computing aids supply chain efficiency as it frees up resources, lessens reliance on human management, significantly increases bandwidth, and reduces latency for time-sensitive products. Computing on edge enables devices far away from the cloud and on-premises servers to collect and analyze the massive amount of information coming from the many diverse pieces of the supply chain.

The top competitors include Intel, Guavus, Cellnex, and Amdocs. In addition to growth opportunities, the study identifies emerging trends and challenges and provides an overview of solutions and opportunities.

With the market becoming increasingly data driven and decisioning protocol requiring greatly reduced latency, significant growth opportunities will arise for the edge compute market for supply chain and logistics. Applications span freight shipment, warehouse management, inventory management, and last-mile delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Edge Computing Solutions in the Supply Chain and Logistics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

Inventory Management Robots for Supply Chain and Warehouse Efficiency

Asset Tracking Solutions for Raw Material Movement in Manufacturing Plants

Network Slicing for Improved Warehouse Management

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz70py

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.