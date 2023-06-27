Global Botanical Ingredients Industry Research Report 2023: Increasing Awareness of the Therapeutic Benefits Among Consumers Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Botanical Ingredients Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth opportunity analytics of botanical ingredients provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of botanical ingredients used across the nutraceutical and personal care and cosmetic industry.

Major botanical ingredient types covered under the nutraceutical segment include ashwagandha, boswellia serrata, ginkgo biloba, elderberry, ginseng, cranberry, psyllium, curcumin, milk thistle, and acerola. In terms of applications, the nutraceutical botanical ingredients market is divided into dietary supplements and functional food and beverages.

The type of botanical ingredients covered under the personal care and cosmetics segment include rosemary, licorice, hibiscus flower, jojoba seed oil, chamomile, grapeseed, and ginkgo biloba. By application, the personal care and cosmetic botanical ingredients industry is divided into skincare and hair care, with skincare leading in 2022.

The key regions studied are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Increasing awareness of the therapeutic benefits of botanical ingredients among consumers is driving growth.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer inclination toward natural and plant-derived ingredients has increased, driving the demand for botanical ingredients in the nutraceuticals and personal care, and cosmetics spaces.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Botanical Ingredients Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Definition

Key Competitors

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint

Growth Restraint Analysis

Market Trends

Forecast & Pricing Analysis Assumptions

Value Chain

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Botanical Ingredients Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region: Asia-Pacific

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Benchmarking: Nutraceutical Botanical Ingredients

Competitive Benchmarking: Personal Care & Cosmetics Botanical Ingredients

Key Product Launches: Personal Care & Cosmetics - 2020-2022

Key Product Launches: Nutraceuticals - 2020-2022

Innovation Spotlight in Nutraceutical Botanical Ingredients Market

Innovation Spotlight in Personal Care & Cosmetic Botanical Ingredients Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Nutraceutical Botanical Ingredients Market

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region: Asia-Pacific

Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Personal Care and Cosmetics

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Type

Forecast Analysis by Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region: Asia-Pacific

Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainably Sourced Ingredients

Growth Opportunity 2: R&D Investments

Growth Opportunity 3: Alternative Dosage Formats

Growth Opportunity 4: Partnerships and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

7. Next Steps

