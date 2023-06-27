English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Press release June 27, 2023, at 12.30 pm

Suvic to Build Infrastructure, Foundations, and Cabling for 14 Wind Turbines in Sandbacka Wind Farm

The infrastructure work at Sandbacka will be carried out using Suvic's own land construction equipment.

The project involves constructing infrastructure for 14 wind turbines, including the construction of the foundations and the internal grid. Sandbacka wind farm covers an area of approximately 680 hectares.

Suvic’s CEO Ville Vesanen explains that Sandbacka is the first project where the company is also carrying out the land construction work with its own resources: "We have expanded the scope of our offering and acquired our own earthmoving equipment. The land construction work is already well underway, and foundation work will start at the turn of August and September."

All the foundations for the project will be constructed as gravity foundations, with 10 units in the municipality of Uusikaarlepyy and 4 units in the municipality of Vöyri. The total capacity of Sandbacka wind farm is approximately 63 MW. The project is commissioned by Prime Capital.

Andreas Schmid, Head of Engineering at Prime Capital, says: “Based on the good performance of Suvic at our project Lappfjärd we decided to entrust Suvic with two further wind farm infrastructure projects in 2023, latter of them being Sandbacka. We are looking forward to the realization of the project with the high standard on safety and quality that we have seen from Suvic in the past.”

"The site will employ an average of 20 to 30 people, including both our employees and the local workforce. The foundation works and internal grid will be completed by the end of this year and the farm will be handed over to the client in the summer of 2024", says Niko Stenius, Construction Manager of the project.

For further information, please contact:

Ville Vesanen

CEO, Suvic Oy

Tel. +358 44 328 9928

vve@suvic.fi, www.suvic.fi

Ilari Koskelo

Vice Chairman of the Board, Dovre Group Plc

Tel. +358 40 510 8408

ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Suvic Oy is a construction company founded in Oulu in 2017, specializing in the implementation and project management of wind farms. The company also offers contracting services for energy and industrial construction. Suvic brings new, innovative practices to the field of energy construction through design, construction and project management. The company’s current sites include Fortum’s Pjelax-Böle-Kristinestad Norr wind farm (Närpiö, Kristiinaukaupunki), Valrea’s Kalistanneva wind farm (Kurikka) and Matkussaari wind farm (Kurikka), Exilion Tuuli’s Isokangas-Palokangas wind farms (Ii), Prime Capital’s Lappfjärd wind farm (Kristiinakaupunki), and CPC Finland’s Lakari solar power plant (Lakari).

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com