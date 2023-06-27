Smart Ceiling Fans Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 797.8 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the smart ceiling fan market was estimated to be a staggering US$ 494.7 million in 2022. By 2031, the market is estimated to reach US$ 797.8 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The use of smart fans is particularly beneficial in areas where the weather is hot for a long time. Compared to traditional AC motors, Smart fans have DC motors that supply up to 75% more power. Furthermore, many contemporary ceiling fans include LED light kits that consume less energy while delivering more lumens than traditional bulbs. Smart fans also come with timers and schedules, making them convenient to operate.

There are smart fans available for indoors and outdoors, depending on individual needs. Fans these days come with LED light kits to set the perfect ambiance and offer infinite lighting configurations. Smart fans connect using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, unlike typical ceiling fans that use a pull cable or wiring inside the wall.

Fans with smart capabilities can be controlled through a mobile app, allowing them to be controlled remotely. The government's energy-efficient fan initiatives in India will likely increase demand in the future. For instance, the Power Ministry has announced its plans to deploy 10 million energy efficiency fans through its joint venture Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri are all compatible with smart fans and Smart home devices. Sensor technology advancements and growth will likely lead to an expansion of the market in the future. Fans of the modern era are equipped with convenient remote controls, which allow for easy operation without the need for outdated pull chains.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 494.7 Mn Estimated Value US$ 797.8 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 200 Pages Market Segmentation By Connectivity, By Sweep Size, By Price, By Number of Blades, By Application, By Distribution channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Hunter Fan Company, Orient Electric, Delta T, LLC., Ottomate International, Minka Lighting Inc., Havells India Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Insteon, LG Electronics Inc., Fanimation, Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

Smart ceiling fans will be in high demand due to the growing residential sector and increasing demand for smart buildings.

Wi-Fi connected smart ceiling fans are likely to grow in popularity as 5G networks and the internet expand.

New microsensors and advanced features are likely to expand the market for smart ceiling fans.

Low-cost smart ceiling fans are growing in demand due to rising economic conditions and high electricity prices.

According to market forecasts, the market for 3-blade fans for residential use will grow at a significant rate.



Global Smart Ceiling Fan: Growth Drivers

The smart fans can also assist in moving warm air during the cold winter months. As a result, they can help reduce summer air conditioning costs and lower winter heating costs.

A winter feature is available on most fans in order to prevent heat stratification.

Changing the fan's direction from counterclockwise to clockwise produces an updraft.

Recirculation of heat results in a warmer atmosphere in the room. Fans with smart technology are also versatile in terms of style.

The modern finishes available on these products add a charming, bright, and comfortable element to any decor scheme.

Smart fans will automatically turn on or off based on the temperature of your space, so your ceiling fan will fit seamlessly with a smart home.

Ceiling fans with smart technology enable programmable timers that best suit everyday schedules. Set a timer to shut it off automatically before bedtime, or schedule it to turn on every morning after a morning workout.



Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market: Regional Landscape

The hot climate in South Asian countries is expected to drive demand for smart cooling devices.

With middle-class incomes growing and the population increasing in the market, smart ceiling fans are expected to be in high demand in the Asia Pacific region.

The North American region is expected to experience significant growth in smart ceiling fans due to the growing infrastructure and residential construction.

Growing outdoor dining establishments in Europe and smart ceiling fans will likely increase demand in the future.

A rising trend in temperatures in the Middle East and Africa will drive the market for 6-blade smart outdoor ceiling fans.



Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market: Key Players

Several local and global players operating in the smart ceiling fan market, resulting in fragmentation. Several local players are expected to enter the market over the next few years, resulting in increased competition. Smart ceiling fan companies are implementing various marketing strategies to strengthen their market position.

In January 2023, Syska launched a new range of smart fans in India. BLSC fans Galaxia-Pro SFD5500 and ORB-Pro SFD4500 with IoT capabilities claim to reduce electricity consumption by 50%. Advanced and powerful BLDC motor - the fans are equipped with an advanced and high-speed BLDC motor that offers excellent airflow.

In June 2023, Prominence Home introduced its 56-inch TEO Wet Rated Ceiling Fan using Extreme Elements technology that is ideal for outdoor use. The matte-black contemporary fan is made of high-quality materials and is priced reasonably, allowing it to be used both indoors and outdoors in areas over 400 square feet such as pergolas, porches, patios, & more.

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market: Segmentation

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

By Sweep Size

Less than 500 mm

500 - 900 mm

1000 - 1500 mm

More than 1500 mm

By Price

Low

Medium

High



Number of Blades

3 Blades

4 Blades

More than 4 Blades



Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Multi-branded Stores Other Retail Stores





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



