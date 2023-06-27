New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471018/?utm_source=GNW





This research analyzes technology trends, industry challenges and drivers, and the current status and prospects in the region, including the United States and Canada.



The study period is 2019–2027, with 2022 as the base year and 2023–2027 as the forecast period.



The research includes the following end-user industries: construction, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, utilities, and transportation. The North American above-the-neck PPE market generated $1,241.9 million in revenue in 2022. We expect the market to witness high growth due to stringent regulatory requirements and increased safety awareness in the United States and Canada.



However, the possibility of an impending recession could restrain market growth during the 2023–2027 period. Eye protection is the largest product segment in North America’s above-the-neck PPE market.



Frost & Sullivan forecasts the segment to record a high CAGR growth of 4.1% between 2022 and 2027. Prescription safety eyewear will likely drive market growth owing to personalization demand from an aging workforce.



Manufacturing is the largest end-user industry, with reshoring activities and increased government spending in the United States and Canada driving market growth. The largest market for above-the-neck PPE in North America, the United States will likely register high growth from 2023 to 2027, driven by demand for lightweight, sporty/stylish, and comfortable PPE.



The analyst anticipates the North American market to see more mergers and acquisitions (M&As), enhancing reach, expanding the product portfolio, and generating sustained revenue streams during the same period. We expect the demand for PPE developed from sustainable raw materials and processes will take center stage in the next 3–5 years.



Sustainability initiatives will gain traction due to the push from safety regulatory bodies, government incentives and programs, and growing end-use requirements.



Based on our analysis, Frost & Sullivan offers insights and opportunities that stakeholders can explore and monetize over the forecast period.

Author: Anjan Kumar Roy

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471018/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________