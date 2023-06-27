Bicycle Lights Market Size [2023-2030] Worth USD 653.67 Million | Exhibiting CAGR of 8.6%

Pune, India., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bicycle lights market size was valued at USD 343.46 million in 2022. The market is projected to expand from USD 368.02 million in 2023 to USD 653.67 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% over the estimated period. The surge can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, traffic congestion, and surging environmental concerns. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Bicycle Lights Market, 2023-2030”.

Drivers & Restraints-

Market Value to Rise Impelled by Favourable Government Policies

One of the vital factors impelling the bicycle lights market growth is the rising government focus for building cycling infrastructure. The governments of several countries are launching various policies favouring industry expansion. However, lack of cycling infrastructure in both developing and developed countries could hinder market growth to some extent.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 8.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 653.67 Million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 368.02 Million Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 162





Competitive Landscape-

Leading Companies Bring New Solutions to Secure Competitive Edge

Major industry players are focused on the adoption of a series of initiatives for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These comprise acquisitions, merger agreements, and the launch of new solutions. Additional factors include research and development activities.

Segments-

Up to 12V Segment to Depict Substantial Demand Propelled by Low Costs

By voltage, the market is fragmented into up to 12 V, 36 V, and 48 V. The up to 12 V segment is anticipated to depict substantial growth over the estimated period. The upsurge is driven by the availability of simple lights with low costs.

Headlight Segment to Gain Traction Considering Soaring Preference for Rider Safety

Based on mounting type, the market for bicycle lights is subdivided into taillight and headlight bikes. The headlight segment is expected to register commendable expansion throughout the forecast period. The surge is propelled by the escalating preference for rider safety during night rides.

Online Segment to Record Lucrative Growth Impelled by Surging Popularity

By sales point, the market is fragmented into online and retail. The online segment is touted to register considerable expansion over the study period. The increasing popularity of e-commerce, consumers' preference to get the product home delivered, and robust last-mile infrastructure in developed economies are anticipated to propel the growth of the e-commerce segment. The online (e-commerce) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Conventional Bikes Segment to Exhibit Considerable Surge Owing to Rising Adoption

On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into electric and conventional. The conventional segment is poised to depict substantial surge over the anticipated period. The growth is propelled by the low costs of maintenance and repair and its cost-effectiveness. By geography, the market for bicycle lights has been analysed across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Insights-

Europe to Emerge as a Leading Region Owing to Higher E-bike Adoption

The Europe bicycle lights market share is expected to dominate the global market and is poised to record considerable expansion throughout the study period. The expansion is due to the high adoption of e-bikes in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is set to account for an appreciable share in the global market over the projected period. The surge is propelled by the growing rollout of bicycle infrastructure in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Report Coverage:

The report gives an analysis of the key trends driving the global market landscape throughout the study period. It also delves into the pivotal factors augmenting the market share over the forthcoming years. Additional components of the report include a brief account of the significant strategies adopted by major market participants for consolidating their industry positions.

A list of prominent Bicycle Lights manufacturers operating in the global market:

Trek Bicycle Corporation (U.S.)

Knog (Australia)

Lupine Lightning Systems (Germany)

Princeton Tec. (U.S.)

Dinotte Lighting (U.S.)

Garmin (Switzerland)

Lezyne (U.S.)

Kryptonite (U.S.)

Cygolite (U.S.)

BBB Cycling (Netherlands)

Notable Industry Development:

July 2022 – Garmin Ltd. launched two new solutions, the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and the Varia RCT715. The Edge 1040 Solar can be charged using solar energy and provides various details to the rider.

