New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "State of Digitalization of the Food and Beverage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471015/?utm_source=GNW

Food & Beverage (F&B) manufacturing has embraced IIoT, AI, MES, ERP, and more such tools to move up production and quality.



Advancements in real-time data processing and predictive analytics further help introduce new ways of utilizing data to generate insights for effective decision-making.



Successful F&B companies are constantly innovating and upgrading their technological infrastructure using elements of IIoT, such as edge computing, Big Data, predictive analytics, cloud, and other applications.



F&B automation will improve process and product efficiency.



Amidst ever-expanding opportunities and the development of new business models, companies are looking at exploring ways to adopt digital technologies to improve the quality of food production and be more systematic about meeting evolving consumer demands.



This growth opportunity analytics discusses the benefits gained through the adoption of automation tools for F&B production, investigates some of the top technology trends that are shaping the industry, and highlights some key competitive participants in this industry.

Author: Ranjana Venkatesh Kumar

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471015/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________