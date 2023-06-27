New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industry Cloud Platforms: An End-to-end Specialized Solution" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471014/?utm_source=GNW

An industry cloud platform is designed to meet the specific needs of respective industries.



It provides sector-specific solutions and services through the cloud, such as data analytics, machine learning, and asset management, to help organizations improve efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation. The adoption of industry cloud platforms is rising due to various aspects, such as scalability, reliability, and security.



Cost efficiency and customization based on industry needs are other adoption drivers.



Opportunities for cloud platform providers to develop innovative solutions will increase in the future.



In addition, artificial intelligence and machine learning usage is expected to grow, providing organizations with better insights and predictive capabilities.



However, industry cloud platform adoption raises concerns about data privacy and security, and organizations must embrace adequate measures to protect data.This study ‘Industry Cloud Platforms: An End-to-end Specialized Solution’ assesses the current applications and emerging opportunities for industry cloud platforms.



It covers the following topics:

•An introduction to industry cloud platforms

•Adoption drivers and challenges

•Key application areas

•Assessment of key trends

•Competitive landscape

•Growth opportunities

•Technology roadmap

