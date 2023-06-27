ApplyBoard Announces 2023 International Alumni of Impact Winners

KITCHENER, Ontario, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApplyBoard, the leading platform for international student recruitment, is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural International Alumni of Impact program. Launched in 2023, ApplyBoard’s International Alumni of Impact celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of former international students who have graduated from Canadian higher education institutions and have made a significant positive impact in their communities, fields, and across the world.



The International Alumni of Impact program recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of 10 former international students who studied in Canada and have not only excelled academically but have also leveraged their education and experiences to create a meaningful difference both in Canada and their home countries. These remarkable individuals have become agents of change, demonstrating the transformative power of international education in fostering global leaders and positively impacting society. ApplyBoard is proud to highlight these individuals and shed a spotlight on their incredible stories.

"The impact that one person can have is immense and the winners of the International Alumni of Impact awards embody this and have gone above and beyond to create lasting change for themselves and others," says Meti Basiri, Co-Founder and CEO, ApplyBoard. "Their accomplishments reinforce our belief in the transformative power of education and reaffirm our commitment to supporting the aspirations of students worldwide."

Our winners hail from eight different countries across three continents and represent the diverse experiences of international students. They each studied at esteemed post-secondary institutions across Canada, and have continued to contribute to the communities where they received their education. They started out as students coming to Canada from countries like Bangladesh, Guatemala, Nigeria, and the Philippines; now, they’re making a difference in their own communities and paving the way for the next generation of leaders.

The 2023 International Alumni of Impact winners are:

Anjo Colago , Philippines, Coast Mountain College, 2021

, Philippines, Coast Mountain College, 2021 Asif Hossain , Bangladesh, Justice Institute of British Columbia, 2018

, Bangladesh, Justice Institute of British Columbia, 2018 Chetanya Sharma , India, University of Ottawa, 2021

, India, University of Ottawa, 2021 Christine Qin Yang , China, Mount Saint Vincent University, 2014

, China, Mount Saint Vincent University, 2014 Gurpreet (GP) Singh Broca , India, Cambrian College, 2018

, India, Cambrian College, 2018 Iyinoluwa Aboyeji , Nigeria, University of Waterloo, 2012

, Nigeria, University of Waterloo, 2012 Kajol Bhatia , United Arab Emirates, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, 2020

, United Arab Emirates, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, 2020 Ramneet Brar, India, George Brown College, 2017

India, George Brown College, 2017 Walter Alvarez-Bardales , Guatemala, Cape Breton University, 2020

, Guatemala, Cape Breton University, 2020 Woohyung (Roy) Cho, South Korea, Vancouver Community College, 2020

In recognition of the winners' exceptional contributions, ApplyBoard will establish one-time scholarships in each of their names, which will be awarded to deserving incoming international students. These scholarships aim to support the next generation of international leaders and provide them with the opportunity to pursue their dreams and positively impact their communities.

ApplyBoard extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the International Alumni of Impact program. Their achievements showcase true resilience, innovation, leadership, and generosity, and stand as a testament to the transformative power of international education.

To learn more about the International Alumni of Impact program and the winners, please visit applyboard.com/info/iaoi .

