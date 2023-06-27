Construction Aggregates Market to reach $806.4 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Construction Aggregates Market size is expected to cross a valuation of USD 805 billion by 2032, according to latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The consistent improvement in living standards worldwide is presenting growth pathways to the industry. Improved living standards require better infrastructure to streamline transportation, utilities, and public services. In this regard, governments across the globe are heavily investing in infrastructure and construction projects, which has increased product uptake. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the tourism industry is further positively impacting the construction industry, increasing the demand for construction aggregates.

Superior durability of gravel aggregates to favor their adoption

Construction aggregates market value from the gravel segment will grow significantly through 2032. Gravel aggregates provide excellent structural strength and durability to construction materials. When used in concrete, they enhance its compressive strength and resistance to cracking, increasing the overall durability of structures. Additionally, they have high load-bearing capacity, making them suitable for supporting heavy loads. They are commonly used in road and pavement construction to create a strong and stable foundation that can withstand traffic and heavy vehicles.

Expanding commercial infrastructure to boost industry growth

The industry size from the commercial segment will grow substantially through 2032. Rising number of commercial facilities globally has increased the demand for construction aggregates. Moreover, segment expansion can also be attributed to the surging demand for sustainable construction practices in the commercial sector. Construction aggregates can contribute to sustainable building design by incorporating recycled materials, using locally sourced aggregates to reduce transportation distances, and adopting environmentally friendly construction techniques.

Europe to dominate the construction aggregates market

Europe construction aggregates market share will grow at a notable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Rapid industrialization, coupled with the growing construction industry in the region, is positively impacting the industry outlook. However, the strong presence of business players such as HeidelbergCement AG and others focusing on product innovations constantly is further contributing to regional development. Many European economies are also prioritizing sustainable construction activities, which will bolster product adoption over the next ten years.

Construction Aggregates Industry Players

LafargeHolcim Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, CRH plc, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., and Vulcan Materials Company, among others

Construction Aggregates Industry News:

In May 2023, Holcim, a Swiss-French multinational company, completed the acquisition of PASA®, a roofing and waterproofing solutions provider in Mexico and Central America. It will expand Holcim’s roofing and waterproofing portfolio and strengthen its footprint in the region.

