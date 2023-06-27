Singapore Elevator Modernization Industry Research Report 2023-2028: High Safety Standards and Digital Revolution Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Elevator Modernization Market, By Elevator Type, By Component, By End User, By Modernization Type, By Region, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Singapore Elevator Modernization Market is anticipated to grow steadily

The market is strong and is expected to continue growing as a result of an increase in industry mergers and Increasing Demand for Modern Machine Room-less Elevators, and Digital Revolution is fueling the expansion of the Singapore Elevator Modernization Market.



Updating the necessary components of an elevator or lift constitutes modernization. Lift modernization is a common term used to describe this process. Its goal is to boost safety standards and enhance performance that has declined over time.

The turning motors and controller hardware are frequently affected during the modernization process for elevators. Elevator modernization can improve their performance and make them more reliable and effective. All the outdated components are changed with new, modern components that prolong the elevator's life and save maintenance costs.



Increasing Demand for Modern Machine Room-less Elevators



Modern machine room-less elevators offer several benefits, such as improved hoist-way area use, lower weight, enhanced energy efficiency, and more design alternatives.

Additionally, there is a huge increase in demand for high-speed traction elevators due to the expansion of high-height office and residential buildings around the world. To accommodate greater traffic moving between multi-story buildings, the elevator space has increased over time. Additionally, these newly developed elevators are now furnished with a variety of gadgets, including Wi-Fi routers, sophisticated fire alarm systems, wheelchair lifts, etc.

The number of floors in the building also affects the elevator's speed, which has varied significantly throughout the years, exceeding 10 m/s. Modern machine room-less elevators are being utilized more frequently in low- and medium-story buildings, saving both space and money on construction.

Leading firms are introducing high-speed, ultra-high speed, and machine room-less elevators for certain regional requirements to meet the expanding market demand. In the upcoming years, such developments are projected to propel The Global Elevator Modernization Market further.



High Safety Standards



To provide trustworthy consultations and recommendations about extra components and functions to upgrade added equipment to comply with the most recent safety requirements, companies have started to conduct a thorough safety assessment while modernizing elevators.

Additionally, firms that specialize in elevator modernization are currently putting in place door systems that, in the event of entrapment, would prevent passengers from risky self-rescue attempts by requiring them to open the door from within. Additionally, sensory intelligence systems are now included in elevators to monitor passengers and elevators continuously and proactively, which can start a request at the right time and detect any suspicious activity while making an elevator more advanced and secure.



Digital Revolution



Elevators are not an exception as the globe experiences a digital revolution in every sector and industry. Elevators today use cutting-edge devices and technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to give users a rich and multi-sensory experience.

These technologies improve the user experience while assisting people in maintaining connections to the outside world. The efficiency of an elevator's electricity usage is also improved by these qualities. As a result, in the years to come, the industry is anticipated to expand to cope with rising standards of living of people.



Recent Developments

Chevalier Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd. has recently obtained ISO 9001: 2015 certification for the design, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators and ISO 45001: 2018 for the supply, design, installation, and maintenance of equipment such as elevators, escalators, and other vertical and horizontal transportation equipment such as walkways.

TK Elevator Singapore Pte. Ltd. Uses new technologies such as TWIN elevator - two independently operating cabs in the same shaft that can reduce energy consumption by up to 27% and cut electrical power requirements in half while increasing usable floor space by as much as 30%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Digital Urbanization

Reduces Electromagnetic Noise

Digital Revolution

Market Trends & Developments

Increasing Demand for Modern Machine Room Less Elevators

Smart Mobility

High Safety Standards

Augmenting New Technological Advancements

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions in the Industry

Challenges

Corrosion of Lift Equipment

Tolerance of the Lift Shaft

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Singapore Elevator Modernization Market.

Chevalier Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Fujitec Singapore Corp Ltd.

Tk Elevator Singapore Pte. Ltd.

EM Services Pte. Ltd.

C&W Services (S) Pte. Ltd.

Kone Pte. Ltd.

Schindler Lifts (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Elevator (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Otis Elevator Company (S) Pte Ltd

Hitachi Elevator Asia Pte. Ltd.

Report Scope:



Singapore Elevator Modernization Market, By Elevator Type:

Traction, Hydraulic

Machine Room-Less Traction

Singapore Elevator Modernization Market, By Component:

Controller

Door Equipment

Cabin Enclosure

Signalling Fixture

Power Unit

Others

Singapore Elevator Modernization Market, By End User:

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Infrastructural Sector

Singapore Elevator Modernization Market, By Modernization Type:

Partial

Full

Singapore Elevator Modernization Market, By Region:

Central Region

North-East Region

East region

West Region

North Region

