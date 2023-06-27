New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Voice of Customer Survey-Japanese Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471011/?utm_source=GNW

This report presents the findings of the survey conducted to understand fleet & asset tracking and shipment monitoring in Japan’s logistics service delivery market.



The survey includes responses from decision-makers and key influencers in the fleet and logistics asset and shipment monitoring space associated with multinational and local second-party logistics (2PL), third-party logistics (3PL), and fourth-party logistics (4PL) organizations.



Frost & Sullivan connected with 51 organizations to understand customer sentiments, factors behind solution adoption, and the major pain points and unmet needs.



The survey’s responses help identify emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends pertaining to fleet & logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions.This survey includes data points for fleet, heavy, returnable, and other warehouse assets.



The questions on asset tracking cover the types of assets tracked, the types of connectivity technologies and platforms currently used, plans to implement Internet of things (IoT) technologies, the likeliness of fleet and asset tracking solution deployment in the next 2 years, key motivations behind the purchase of such solutions, and major pain points and unmet needs in current solutions. The questionnaire on shipment monitoring covers the connectivity technologies and platforms currently used for monitoring shipment/cargo, the likeliness of the deployment of shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations driving the purchase of a new shipment/cargo monitoring solution, and major pain points and unmet needs in the current solution. The survey reveals that warehouse automation, sustainability, and IoT are the key areas that hold future growth potential.



Logistics companies will prioritize these areas for resource allocation and investments over the next two years.

