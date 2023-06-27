Solar Charging Station Market size to hit USD 323.42 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

Pune, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Energy and Power business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Solar Charging Station Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Solar Charging Station Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 198.48 Mn in 2022 to USD 323.42 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent.



Solar Charging Station Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 198.48 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 323.42 Mn. CAGR 6.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 287 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Type, Application, Station Type, Component, Panel Type and End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report is a thorough analysis of the Solar Charging Station market provided with key findings including Pricing, investments, expansion plans, and physical presence in the Solar Charging Station market. The bottom-up approach was used to understand the Solar Charging Station market size estimation and growth rates in the report. The report provides information on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Solar Charging Station market. The financial standing, portfolio, technology adoption, merger and acquisition, joint ventures and strategic alliances are included in the competitive environment for the Solar Charging Station market.

Regional analysis of the Solar Charging Station market conducted at a local, regional and global level. For a segment-wise analysis of the Solar Charging Station market, it is divided into, Type, Application, Station Type, Component, Panel Type and End User. The report also provides information on the emerging regions that are expected to be major markets for the Solar Charging Station market.

The report includes primary and secondary collection techniques with qualitative and quantitative approaches for the analysis of the Solar Charging Station market. The primary collection method includes Surveys, questionnaires and telephonic interviews with Solar Charging Station market leaders and business owners. The secondary method includes financial reports, annual reports, press releases, white papers, etc. SWOT analysis is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PORTER is used to understand the competitive intensity of the industry in the Solar Charging Station Market.

Solar Charging Station Market Overview

A solar charging station is a device that uses solar panels for capturing energy from the sun and converting it into electrical energy and this is used to charge electronic devices including tablets, smartphones and laptops. These are portable and designed for individuals installed in public places including parks, beaches, and outdoor events, offering a sustainable solution for charging electronic devices. The increasing demand for renewable energy sources and the need for sustainable solutions for powering electronic devices are the driving factors for the Solar Charging Station market growth.

Solar Charging Station Market Dynamics

Electric vehicles (EVs) improve air quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize dependence on fossil fuels. The automotive industry has been increasing investment in EVs which is helping to rise in the production portfolio of EVs. As a result, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is the primary factor for the Solar Charging Station Market growth. The increasing demand for sustainable and renewable energy sources requires reducing greenhouse gas emissions is another factor to contribute to market growth.

Solar Charging Station is a cost-effective solution for consumers and thus it is the largest advantage of the solar charging station market. Solar power is adaptable and scalable in the solar charging industry. This makes it the more flexible source of energy generation. These act as an upcoming trend for market growth. The high initial installation costs and Dependence on sunlight availability are the expected restraints for the Solar Charging Station Market growth throughout the forecast period.

Solar Charging Station Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest Solar Charging Station Market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growing adoption of electric vehicles and favorable government policies are the key factors that are responsible for regional market growth. The United States is the major market for Solar Charging stations due to the significant expansion of the Solar Charging infrastructure.

Europe is expected to have significant growth in the Solar Charging Station Market during the forecast period. The strong emphasis on renewable energy solutions and increasing adoption of electric vehicles are the driving factors for the regional market growth. The implementation of supportive policies and incentives to promote clean transportation and the infrastructure development of solar charging are the influencing factors for the regional market growth.

Solar Charging Station Market Segmentation

By Type

Portable Solar Charging Stations

Fixed Solar Charging Stations

Based on Type, the market is categorized into Portable Solar Charging Stations and Fixed Solar Charging Stations. Fixed Solar Charging Stations are expected to dominate the Solar Charging Station Market over the forecast period. Fixed stations have higher capacity, scalability, and reliability, making them suitable for public spaces and accommodating multiple charging points. These harness the power of the sun, which is a clean and renewable energy source. The increasing focus on sustainability and the need to transition away from fossil fuels is the driving factor for the segment’s growth.

By Application

Household

Commercial

Residential



On the basis of the Application, the market is segmented into Household, Commercial and Residential. Residential is expected to hold the Solar Charging Station Market during the forecast period. The incentives, decreasing costs, and growing awareness environment among homeowners. The growing residential solar installations, increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EV), energy independence and cost savings, government incentives and policies environmental benefits are the driving factors for the segment growth.

By Component

Solar Panels

Battery Storage Systems

Charging Controllers

Connectors and Cables

Others



Based on the Component, the market is divided into Solar Panels, Battery Storage Systems, Charging Controllers, Connectors and Cables and Others. Solar Panels held the Solar Charging Station Market in 2022 and are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period. Solar panels generate the renewable energy required to charge electric vehicles and they serve as an important component of the Solar Charging Station Market.

By Station Type

On-grid solar charging station

Off-grid solar charging station

By Panel Type

Mono-Crystalline Solar Chargers

Amorphous Solar Chargers

Poly-Crystalline Solar Charger

Hybrid Solar Charger

By End User

Individuals

Corporations and Businesses

Government and Municipalities

Educational Institutions

Others



Solar Charging Station Market Key Competitors include:

VCT Group,

Northwind Solar

Sunpower Corporation,

olarstone, INHABIT Solar,

Giulio Barbieri SRL,

Sunworx Solar,

undial Solar Solutions,

PROINSO,

MDT SUN PROTECTION SYSTEM AG,

Solarsense UK Limited

Inhabit Solar

Sunworx Solar Solution

Tata Power

Charge zone

Solar Energy Labs

Charzer

KEBA

iSUN

EmPower Solar

Powerflex

Envision Solar

Tesla

SolarEdge Technology

Statiq

