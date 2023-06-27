Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030 - Aging Populations and Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drives Demand

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Orthopedic Braces & Supports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Casting Supplies & Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|499
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID 19 Immobilizes Orthopedic Patients
- Impact of COVID-19 on Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market Set to Witness Robust Growth
- The US Corners Largest Market Share Globally
- Percentage of Adults in the US with Arthritis in 2019, by Gender for Select States
- Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth
- Segment Analysis
- Orthopedic Braces & Support Account for a Major Share
- Types of Orthopedic Braces and Supports and Application Areas
- Orthopedic Casting and Splinting Segment Also to Show Rapid Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices
- Orthopedic Casting and Splinting Segment
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aging Population and the Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drive the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders - A Key Propeller of Orthopedic Braces, Casting and Splints Market
- Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group
- Rising Incidents of Sports Injuries Stirs Demand for Orthopedic Braces
- Increase in Number of Fractures and Rise in incidence of Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Elevates Demand for & Support, Casting and Splints
- Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Drives the Orthopedic Braces Market
- Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Factsheet
- Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P)
- % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
- Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Find Increasing Demand in Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Orthopedic Braces Find Increasing Usage in Spinal Fusion
- US Spinal Fusion Surgery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group
- Epidemic Proportion of Obesity Fuels the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints
- Key Contributing Categories
- Knee Braces
- Compression Knee Sleeves
- Back Braces
- Back Support & Abdominal Binders
- Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
- Greater Affordability of the Orthopedic Braces to Spur Market Expansion
- Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces Witness Increased Popularity
- Limited Availability of Curated Orthopedic Braces and Support - A Concern
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 146 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Bauerfeind AG
- Becker Orthopedic
- Bird & Cronin, LLC
- Breg, Inc.
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- DJO, LLC
- Medi GmbH & Co. KG
- Orfit Industries N.V.
- Ossur Hf
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Prime Medical, Inc.
- Spencer Italia S.r.l.
- Stryker Corporation
- Trulife
