Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030 - Aging Populations and Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drives Demand

Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Orthopedic Braces & Supports, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Casting Supplies & Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 499 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID 19 Immobilizes Orthopedic Patients

Impact of COVID-19 on Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market Set to Witness Robust Growth

The US Corners Largest Market Share Globally

Percentage of Adults in the US with Arthritis in 2019, by Gender for Select States

Developing Regions Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Segment Analysis

Orthopedic Braces & Support Account for a Major Share

Types of Orthopedic Braces and Supports and Application Areas

Orthopedic Casting and Splinting Segment Also to Show Rapid Growth

Competitive Landscape

Orthopedic Braces and Support Devices

Orthopedic Casting and Splinting Segment

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population and the Associated Orthopedic Disorders Drive the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Market

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders - A Key Propeller of Orthopedic Braces, Casting and Splints Market

Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group

Rising Incidents of Sports Injuries Stirs Demand for Orthopedic Braces

Increase in Number of Fractures and Rise in incidence of Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Elevates Demand for & Support, Casting and Splints

Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Drives the Orthopedic Braces Market

Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Factsheet

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P)

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints Find Increasing Demand in Treatment of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Orthopedic Braces Find Increasing Usage in Spinal Fusion

US Spinal Fusion Surgery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group

Epidemic Proportion of Obesity Fuels the Demand for Orthopedic Braces & Support, Casting and Splints

Key Contributing Categories

Knee Braces

Compression Knee Sleeves

Back Braces

Back Support & Abdominal Binders

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Greater Affordability of the Orthopedic Braces to Spur Market Expansion

Online and Retail Channels for Orthopedic Braces Witness Increased Popularity

Limited Availability of Curated Orthopedic Braces and Support - A Concern

