Pest Control Market Size & Share to Surpass $33.3 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pest Control Market is valued at USD 22.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.50% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
One of the most significant economic areas is the Pest Control business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.
The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for human insulin, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.
Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/request-sample
Market Overview
According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Pest Control market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors favorably affecting the demand for Pest Control is the awareness of the negative impact of pests on health, hygiene, and property damage.
We forecast that the commercial category in Pest Control market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2030 owing to the high demand for pest control services in hotels, restaurants, and hospitals. Commercial pest control services are designed to help prevent and control pest infestations in commercial buildings, which can cause damage to property, create health hazards, and negatively impact business operations.
Asia-Pacific dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. Factors like an increasing demand for pest control services in countries such as China and India, presence of many pest control service providers in the region, increasing prevalence of pest-borne diseases, and growing demand for pest control services from the residential and commercial sectors drive increased demand for Pest Control in this region.
Market Dynamics
Growing Concern for Food Safety and Hygiene to Drive the Market:
The increase in the number of food-borne illnesses caused by pests such as rodents, insects, and birds has become a major concern for food processing plants, restaurants, and households worldwide. With an increasing focus on food safety and hygiene, the pest control industry is witnessing higher demand for pest control services to ensure quality standards are maintained across the food industry.
Raising Demand for Pest Control Services in Emerging Economies to Promote Market Growth:
As more and more people move to urban areas in emerging economies, the demand for pest control services is increasing. Urbanization and the growth of industries have been the driving forces behind the growth of pest control services. Many of the emerging economies also see the value in reducing the spread of communicable diseases, which have been associated with insect and rodent infestations. This trend has led to the growing demand for pest control services in these regions.
Top Players in the Global Pest Control Market
- Rentokil Initial plc
- Rollins Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Terminix Global Holdings Inc.
- The ServiceMaster Company
- BASF SE
- FMC Corporation
- Syngenta AG
- Bayer AG
Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing
Top Trends in Global Pest Control Market
- One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Pest Control industry is the rising demand for organic pest control methods. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of chemical pesticides. This trend is leading to higher demand for organic pest control methods that are free of harmful chemicals.
- Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Pest Control industry is adoption of integrated pest management (IPM). Integrated pest management is an eco-friendly approach to controlling pests that focuses on preventing infestations rather than eradicating them. Many pest control operators are now incorporating IPM into their service offerings.
Top Report Findings
- Based on control method, most of the Pest Control market's revenue is controlled by the chemical category. The effectiveness and quick results provided by chemical control methods are the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
- Based on pest type, the insect category dominated the Pest Control market. This trend is anticipated to continue because of the increasing prevalence of insect-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, and growing awareness about the importance of pest control.
- Based on application, the commercial segment category dominated the Pest Control market, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue because of increasing demand for pest control services from hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments.
Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/pest-control-market-0812/0
Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Pest Control Market Revenue
The report also found that the largest players in the Pest Control market are service providers such as Rentokil Initial plc, Ecolab Inc., Rollins Inc. and Terminix Global Holdings Inc. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services, as well as growing investments in new products. Other major players include The ServiceMaster Company, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and others. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.
Diabetes 1 Category in Pest Control Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue
Pest Control is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Pest Control to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on control method the Pest Control market is divided into: chemical, mechanical, biological, and others.
During the forecast period, the market for chemical is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR due to the effectiveness and quick results provided by chemical control. Advancements in technology have led to the development of eco-friendly chemical pest control products, which is further expected to boost the market growth.
On the other hand, diabetes 2 category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period because of concerns about the environmental and health hazards associated with synthetic pesticides. The use of natural, biological control methods is seen as a more sustainable and eco-friendly option for pest control.
Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pest-control-market-0812
Global Pest Control Market Segmentation
By Control Method
- Chemical
- Mechanical
- Biological
- Others
By Pest Type
- Insects
- Rodents
- Termites
- Others
By Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Agriculture
- Industrial
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/pest-control-market-0812/0
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 22.9 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 33.3 Billion
|CAGR
|5.50% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc., Ecolab Inc., Terminix Global Holdings Inc., The ServiceMaster Company, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG
|Customization Options
|Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/request-sample
Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:
- Bio Lubricants Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bio-lubricants-market-1807
- Green Hydrogen Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-hydrogen-market-0943
- Hydrogen Fueling Station Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hydrogen-fueling-station-market-2159
- Recovered Carbon Black Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/recovered-carbon-black-market-2155
- Chlorine Trifluoride Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chlorine-trifluoride-market-2123
- E-fluids Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/efluids-market-2085
About Vantage Market Research:
We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
Contact us
Eric Kunz
6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564
Washington DC 20011-5125
United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727
Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com
Website:
https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/
Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases
Latest Vantage Market Research Blog
Vantage Market Research All Reports
Blog: