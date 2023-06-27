Pest Control Market Size & Share to Surpass $33.3 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pest Control Market is valued at USD 22.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.50% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Pest Control business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for human insulin, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/request-sample

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the Pest Control market growth over the forecast period. One of the main factors favorably affecting the demand for Pest Control is the awareness of the negative impact of pests on health, hygiene, and property damage.

We forecast that the commercial category in Pest Control market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2030 owing to the high demand for pest control services in hotels, restaurants, and hospitals. Commercial pest control services are designed to help prevent and control pest infestations in commercial buildings, which can cause damage to property, create health hazards, and negatively impact business operations.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection period. Factors like an increasing demand for pest control services in countries such as China and India, presence of many pest control service providers in the region, increasing prevalence of pest-borne diseases, and growing demand for pest control services from the residential and commercial sectors drive increased demand for Pest Control in this region.

Market Dynamics

Growing Concern for Food Safety and Hygiene to Drive the Market:

The increase in the number of food-borne illnesses caused by pests such as rodents, insects, and birds has become a major concern for food processing plants, restaurants, and households worldwide. With an increasing focus on food safety and hygiene, the pest control industry is witnessing higher demand for pest control services to ensure quality standards are maintained across the food industry.

Raising Demand for Pest Control Services in Emerging Economies to Promote Market Growth:

As more and more people move to urban areas in emerging economies, the demand for pest control services is increasing. Urbanization and the growth of industries have been the driving forces behind the growth of pest control services. Many of the emerging economies also see the value in reducing the spread of communicable diseases, which have been associated with insect and rodent infestations. This trend has led to the growing demand for pest control services in these regions.

Top Players in the Global Pest Control Market

Rentokil Initial plc

Rollins Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Syngenta AG

Bayer AG



Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Trends in Global Pest Control Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Pest Control industry is the rising demand for organic pest control methods. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of chemical pesticides. This trend is leading to higher demand for organic pest control methods that are free of harmful chemicals.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Pest Control industry is adoption of integrated pest management (IPM). Integrated pest management is an eco-friendly approach to controlling pests that focuses on preventing infestations rather than eradicating them. Many pest control operators are now incorporating IPM into their service offerings.

Top Report Findings

Based on control method, most of the Pest Control market's revenue is controlled by the chemical category. The effectiveness and quick results provided by chemical control methods are the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Based on pest type, the insect category dominated the Pest Control market. This trend is anticipated to continue because of the increasing prevalence of insect-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, and growing awareness about the importance of pest control.

Based on application, the commercial segment category dominated the Pest Control market, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue because of increasing demand for pest control services from hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments.



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/pest-control-market-0812/0

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Pest Control Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Pest Control market are service providers such as Rentokil Initial plc, Ecolab Inc., Rollins Inc. and Terminix Global Holdings Inc. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services, as well as growing investments in new products. Other major players include The ServiceMaster Company, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and others. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Diabetes 1 Category in Pest Control Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Pest Control is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Pest Control to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on control method the Pest Control market is divided into: chemical, mechanical, biological, and others.

During the forecast period, the market for chemical is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR due to the effectiveness and quick results provided by chemical control. Advancements in technology have led to the development of eco-friendly chemical pest control products, which is further expected to boost the market growth.



On the other hand, diabetes 2 category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period because of concerns about the environmental and health hazards associated with synthetic pesticides. The use of natural, biological control methods is seen as a more sustainable and eco-friendly option for pest control.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pest-control-market-0812

Global Pest Control Market Segmentation

By Control Method

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Others

By Pest Type

Insects

Rodents

Termites

Others

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Industrial

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/pest-control-market-0812/0

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 22.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 33.3 Billion CAGR 5.50% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc., Ecolab Inc., Terminix Global Holdings Inc., The ServiceMaster Company, BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pest-control-market-0812/request-sample

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Bio Lubricants Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bio-lubricants-market-1807

Green Hydrogen Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-hydrogen-market-0943

Hydrogen Fueling Station Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hydrogen-fueling-station-market-2159

Recovered Carbon Black Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/recovered-carbon-black-market-2155

Chlorine Trifluoride Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chlorine-trifluoride-market-2123

E-fluids Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/efluids-market-2085

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: