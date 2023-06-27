New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471008/?utm_source=GNW

This study provides an in-depth look at the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth.



It analyzes the market segments through geographic regions, equipment type, and verticals.



The geographic coverage is global and segmented into the following regions: NALA, which refers to North America (the United States and Canada) and Latin America (LATAM); Europe, which refers to Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Scandinavia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC), which refers to India, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of APAC; and Rest of World refers to the Middle East and Africa.Test equipment covered includes digital test equipment and RF test equipment, while the verticals covered include communications, consumer electronics and semiconductors, automotive, A&D, and others (e.g., industrial, education, medical, and energy).Digital test equipment are instruments that measure data and other characteristics of a system or a device that is to be tested across applications.



For the purpose of this study, oscilloscopes, BERTs, power analyzers, and protocol and logic analyzers are included under the digital test equipment category.RF test equipment are a set of instruments that measure the frequency characteristics of a system or a device to be tested across applications.



For the purpose of this study, this segment covers signal generators, signal and spectrum analyzers, one-box testers, network analyzers, electronic counters, and power meters.

Author: Janani Balasundar

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471008/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________