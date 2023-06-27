Wi-Fi 6 Market to Surpass 64.1 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Expansion of Telecommunication Services

Westford,USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, Wi-Fi 6 market , a trade marked term, represents a range of Wi-Fi-certified WLAN-based connectivity products that facilitate communication between devices over the internet. The market for these connectivity products has experienced significant growth with the recent proliferation of connected devices and the increasing demand for external Wi-Fi communication.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi 6 Market"

Pages - 255

Tables - 91

Figures –76

Wi-Fi 6 represents the latest advancement in wireless technology and serves as a solution to address the challenges posed by many connected devices. With the proliferation of smart homes, IoT devices, and the increasing reliance on wireless connectivity, the demand for faster and more efficient networks has grown significantly. Wi-Fi 6 devices, including mesh routers, wireless access points, home gateways, and wireless repeaters, offer a range of benefits to meet these demands.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/wi-fi-6-market

Prominent Players in Wi-Fi 6 Market

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

NETGEAR Inc.

Extreme Networks

Aruba Networks

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Aerohive Networks

ARRIS International plc

D-Link Corporation

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Ruckus Networks

Ubiquiti Inc.

Zyxel Communications Corp.

Nokia Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

ADTRAN Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Wi-Fi 7Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Rising Advance ments in Wireless Technology

The Wi-Fi 7 segment is expected to secure a substantial market share, exceeding 21% by the year 2030. Wi-Fi 7 represents the next level of advancement in wireless technology, building upon the foundation established by Wi-Fi 6E. The IEEE standard designation for Wi-Fi 7 is 802.11be, and it introduces several enhanced technologies to deliver an even superior connectivity experience.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/wi-fi-6-market

The market in North America is projected to hold the largest market share in terms of value in the global Wi-Fi 6 market. This significant share can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, North America is home to major Wi-Fi 6 device manufacturing companies, contributing to the region's dominance in the market. These companies have been at the forefront of developing and producing cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 devices, catering to the increasing demand for advanced connectivity solutions.

Wi-Fi 6 E Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Increasing Need for High-Performance Network Connectivity

The demand for Wi-Fi 6E is poised to experience remarkable growth in the coming years, with projections indicating a staggering figure of over 7 billion units by 2030. This surge in demand can be attributed to the ever-increasing need for high-performance network connectivity that enables multiple users to access the internet simultaneously while maintaining a constant and reliable bandwidth capacity.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant Wi-Fi 6 and 6E players, capturing the largest volume share of over 40.6%. This prominent achievement can be attributed to the significant investments in developing Wi-Fi 6 and 6E chipsets-enabled devices such as smartphones, routers, and laptops, among others. The region's proactive approach towards embracing next-generation wireless technology has paved the way for a unified network experience.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Wi-Fi 6market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/wi-fi-6-market

Key Developments in the Wi-Fi 6 Market

Quectel Wireless Solutions made headlines in 2022 by introducing their FC6xE series of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules. These modules are built using Qualcomm's QCA206x Wi-Fi 6E chip and are designed to enhance Wi-Fi performance, security, and reliability. Incorporating Wi-Fi 6E technology allows for faster data transfer speeds, improved network efficiency, and reduced interference, providing users with a superior wireless experience. The FC6xE series also includes Bluetooth audio capabilities, further expanding its versatility and potential applications.

In February 2022, CommScope, a global network infrastructure provider, announced its collaboration with Vodafone Germany to deploy the Touchstone TG6442 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways. This partnership aims to bring Wi-Fi 6 performance to millions of Vodafone Germany subscribers nationwide.

Key Questions Answered in Wi-Fi 6 Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Reed Sensor Market

Global Human Augmentation Market

Global Graphics Card Market

Global Smart Home Market

Global Serverless Architecture Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com