The Global MEMS Microphone Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $21.18 Billion by 2025

The "MEMS Microphone Market, By Type, By Technology, By SNR, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030"
Microphones are widely used in consumer electronic items such as mobile phones, headsets, and IoT devices. Micro-electromechanical system or MEMS microphones are constructed with MEMS components placed on a printed circuit board (PCB) and protected with a mechanical cover.
The global MEME Microphone market was valued at US$ 1961.8 Mn in 2021.
Market Dynamics:
The growth of the MEME microphone market is majorly attributed to the technological advancements in MEMS microphones. For instance, in July 2017, Infineon Technologies AG launched packaged silicon microphone with a 70 dB signal-to-noise ratio. This is a compact microphone and also has a long battery life compared to conventional microphones.
In addition to this, increasing demand for consumer electronic items in countries such as India is expected to propel the growth of the MEMS microphone market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market accounted for US$ 10.93 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 21.18 billion by 2025.
With an increasing demand for consumer electronic items and recent technological advancements in microphones, MEMS microphone market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global MEMS microphone market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global MEMS microphone market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered in the global MEMS microphone market include Vesper Technologies Inc., Knowles LLC, Goertek, InvenSense, Inc., AAC Technologies, Cirrus Logic, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, and CUI, Inc.
- These key market players are focusing on collaboration strategy with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global MEMS microphone market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global MEMS microphone market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global MEME Microphone Market, By Type:
- Digital
- Analog
Global MEME Microphone Market, By Technology:
- Capacitive
- Piezoelectric
Global MEME Microphone Market, By SNR:
- Very high (>=64dB)
- High (>=60 dB, < 64 dB)
- Low (< =59 dB)
Global MEME Microphone Market, By Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Mobile Phones
- Others
- IoT & VR
- Hearing Aids
- Others
Global MEME Microphone Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$1961.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6733.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Technology
- Market Snippet, By SNR
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Analyst Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Merger and Acquisitions
- New system Launch/Approvals
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Digital
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Analog
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
5. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Capacitive
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Piezoelectric
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By SNR, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Very high (>=64dB)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- High (>=60 dB, < 64 dB)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Low (< = 59 dB)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Consumer Electronics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Mobiles Phones
- Others
- IoT & VR
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Hearing Aids
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
- AAC Technologies
- Cirrus Logic, Inc.
- CUI, Inc.
- Goertek
- Infineon Technologies AG
- InvenSense, Inc.
- Knowles LLC
- STMicroelectronics
- Vesper Technologies Inc.
