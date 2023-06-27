The Global MEMS Microphone Market is Expected to Reach Revenues of $21.18 Billion by 2025

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEMS Microphone Market, By Type, By Technology, By SNR, By Application, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Microphones are widely used in consumer electronic items such as mobile phones, headsets, and IoT devices. Micro-electromechanical system or MEMS microphones are constructed with MEMS components placed on a printed circuit board (PCB) and protected with a mechanical cover.



The global MEME Microphone market was valued at US$ 1961.8 Mn in 2021.



Market Dynamics:



The growth of the MEME microphone market is majorly attributed to the technological advancements in MEMS microphones. For instance, in July 2017, Infineon Technologies AG launched packaged silicon microphone with a 70 dB signal-to-noise ratio. This is a compact microphone and also has a long battery life compared to conventional microphones.

In addition to this, increasing demand for consumer electronic items in countries such as India is expected to propel the growth of the MEMS microphone market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market accounted for US$ 10.93 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 21.18 billion by 2025.

With an increasing demand for consumer electronic items and recent technological advancements in microphones, MEMS microphone market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global MEMS microphone market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global MEMS microphone market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered in the global MEMS microphone market include Vesper Technologies Inc., Knowles LLC, Goertek, InvenSense, Inc., AAC Technologies, Cirrus Logic, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, and CUI, Inc.

These key market players are focusing on collaboration strategy with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global MEMS microphone market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global MEMS microphone market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global MEME Microphone Market, By Type:

Digital

Analog

Global MEME Microphone Market, By Technology:

Capacitive

Piezoelectric

Global MEME Microphone Market, By SNR:

Very high (>=64dB)

High (>=60 dB, < 64 dB)

Low (< =59 dB)

Global MEME Microphone Market, By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Phones

Others

IoT & VR

Hearing Aids

Others

Global MEME Microphone Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1961.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6733.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By Technology

Market Snippet, By SNR

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Analyst Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Segment Trends

Digital

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Analog

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

5. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By Technology, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Segment Trends

Capacitive

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Piezoelectric

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By SNR, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Segment Trends

Very high (>=64dB)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

High (>=60 dB, < 64 dB)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Low (< = 59 dB)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Segment Trends

Consumer Electronics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Mobiles Phones

Others

IoT & VR

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Hearing Aids

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global MEMS Microphone Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

AAC Technologies

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

CUI, Inc.

Goertek

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense, Inc.

Knowles LLC

STMicroelectronics

Vesper Technologies Inc.









