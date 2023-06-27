New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylic Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470931/?utm_source=GNW



Acrylic Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global acrylic fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the apparel, home furnishing, industrial, and outdoor markets. The global acrylic fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $6.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for apparels in the fashion industry, increasing usage of acrylic fibers in the household furnishings, and establishment of strong e-commerce channels globally.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Acrylic Fiber Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global acrylic fiber market by dyeing method, form type, blending, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Acrylic Fiber Market by Dyeing Method [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Acid

• Gel

• Undyed



Acrylic Fiber Market by Form Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Stable Fibers

• Filament Fibers



Acrylic Fiber Market by Blending [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Wool

• Cotton

• Cellulose

• Others



Acrylic Fiber Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Apparels

• Household Furnishing

• Industrial

• Outdoor

• Others



Acrylic Fiber Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Acrylic Fiber Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, acrylic fiber companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the acrylic fiber companies in the global acrylic fiber market profiled in this report include-

• Aditya Birla Group

• Indian Acrylics

• Kaneka Corporation

• DOLAN GmbH

• Japan Exlan

• Vardhman Acrylics

• Toray Industries

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Chemtex Company

Acrylic Fiber Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that filament fibers are expected to remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because these fibers can be stretched into long and thin filaments, which are longer than their original length and then spun into yarns, thus reducing the cost and improving manufacturing efficiency of the final product.

• Within this market, apparel will remain the largest segment due to changing lifestyle, evolving fashion industry, and growing application of acrylic fibers in sweaters, sportswear, children’s clothing, and socks.

• APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing investment in textile and apparel sector and presence of major players in the region.

Features of the Acrylic Fiber Market

• Market Size Estimates: Acrylic fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Acrylic fiber market size by various segments, such as by dyeing method, form type, blending, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Acrylic fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by dyeing method, form type, blending, end use industry, and regions for the acrylic fiber market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the acrylic fiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the acrylic fiber market size?

Answer: The global acrylic fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $6.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for acrylic fiber market?

Answer: The global acrylic fiber market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the acrylic fiber market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for apparels in the fashion industry, increasing usage of acrylic fibers in the household furnishings, and establishment of strong e-commerce channels globally.

Q4. What are the major segments for acrylic fiber market?

Answer: The future of the acrylic fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the apparel, home furnishing, industrial, and outdoor markets.

Q5. Who are the key acrylic fiber companies?



Answer: Some of the key acrylic fiber companies are as follows:

Q6. Which acrylic fiber segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that filament fibers are expected to remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because these fibers can be stretched into long and thin filaments, which are longer than their original length and then spun into yarns, thus reducing the cost and improving manufacturing efficiency of the final product.

Q7. In acrylic fiber market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing investment in textile and apparel sector and presence of major players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the acrylic fiber market by dyeing method (acid, gel, and undyed), form type (staple fibers and filament fibers), blending (wool, cotton, cellulose, and others), end use industry (apparels, home furnishing, industrial, outdoor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



For any questions related to acrylic fiber market or related to acrylic fiber companies, acrylic fiber market size, acrylic fiber market share, acrylic fiber market growth, acrylic fiber market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

