Specialty Chemical Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global specialty chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the agrochemical, dyes and pigment, construction chemical, specialty polymer, textile chemical, base ingredient, surfactant, functional ingredient, and water treatment markets. The global specialty chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $879.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for flavouring agents in food and beverages, increasing adoption of bio-based speciality chemicals, and substantial use of chemicals across a wide range of end uses that are often low-volume, high-value, and ultra-pure.



Specialty Chemical Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global specialty chemical market by product type and region, as follows:



Specialty Chemical Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Agrochemicals

• Dyes and Pigments

• Construction Chemicals

• Specialty Polymers

• Textile Chemicals

• Base Ingredients

• Surfactants

• Functional Ingredients

• Water Treatment

• Others



Specialty Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Specialty Chemical Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies specialty chemical companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the specialty chemical companies profiled in this report include.

• Solvay AG

• Evonik Industries

• Clariant

• Akzo Nobel

• BASF SE

• Kemira Oyj

Specialty Chemical Market Insights

• Agrochemical is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for nutritious food among growing population and expanding used of these chemicals to protect crops and high-yield goods.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the easy access to raw materials and inexpensive worker and existence of huge chemical production base in China and India.

Features of the Specialty Chemical Market

• Market Size Estimates: Specialty chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Specialty chemical market size by various segments, such as by product type and region

• Regional Analysis: Specialty chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type and regions for the specialty chemical market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the specialty chemical market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

