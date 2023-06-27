New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanofiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470927/?utm_source=GNW



Nanofiber Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global nanofiber market looks promising with opportunities in the water and air filtration, automotive and transportation, textile, medical, electronic, and energy storage applications. The global nanofiber market is expected to reach an estimated $2.41 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of nanofibers in the medical and pharmaceutical industries for delivering medicines to internal tissues, growing adoption of low-cost polymers for developing nanocomposites, and rising trend of sustainable and eco-friendly products.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Nanofiber Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global nanofiber market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Nanofiber Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Carbon Nanofiber

• Composite Nanofiber

• Metal and Metal Oxide Nanofiber

• Polymeric Nanofiber

• Carbohydrate based Nanofiber

• Ceramic Nanofiber



Nanofiber Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Water and Air Filtration

• Automotive and Transportation

• Textiles

• Medical

• Electronics

• Energy Storage

• Others



Nanofiber Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Nanofiber Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies nanofiber companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the nanofiber companies profiled in this report include.

• eSpin Technologies

• Hollingsworth & Vose Company

• Nippon Paper Industries

• Teijin

• Toray Industries

Nanofiber Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polymeric will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for polymer-based nanofibers owing to their affordability and availability in a variety of natural and synthetic polymers.

• Water and air filtration is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing use of nanofiber in high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters because to its high surface-to-volume ratio, low pressure drops, superior void interconnectivity, and customizable connectivity features.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the extensive demand for nanofiber in various end use industries, such as healthcare, aerospace and military, energy, and automotive and presence of second-largest healthcare market in China.

Features of the Nanofiber Market

• Market Size Estimates: Nanofiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Nanofiber market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Nanofiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the nanofiber market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the nanofiber market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

