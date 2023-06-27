Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size Worth $2.95 Bn, Globally, by 2028 with 6.0% CAGR During 2023-2028 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune,India, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Method, Diameter, End User, and Geography”, the global Trenchless Pipe Relining market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.21 Billion in 2023 to US$ 2.95 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028.







Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:



Market Size Value in USD 2.21 Billion in 2023 Market Size Value by USD 2.95 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year 2023 No. of Pages 173 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Method, Diameter, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Trelleborg Sealing Profiles Sweden AB, Vortex, Sanikom D.O.O, RelineEurope GmbH, and Nuflow Technologies





Browse key market insights spread across 173 pages with 83 list of tables & 82 list of figures from the report, "Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Method [Cured In Place Pipe (CIPP), Pull-in-Place, Pipe Bursting, and Internal Pipe Coating], Diameter (Below DN 50, DN 51–DN 150, DN 151–DN 250, and Above DN 251), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Municipal), and Geography".





Global Trenchless Pipe Relining Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Brawo Systems GmbH, Trelleborg Sealing Profiles Sweden AB, SEKISUI SPR, Sanikom D.O.O, Waterline Renewal Technologies, Nuflow Technologies, Maxliner USA, Vortex Companies, Relining Group, RelineEurope GmbH, RTI Rohrtechnik Gruppe, QuakeWrap, and Reline Solutions are among the key players profiled in the trenchless pipe relining market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which can help major players strategize their growth.

In 2022: Sekisui SPR Americas, LLC and Coppola Services, Inc. entered a partnership to promote the use of Spiral Wound Liners for rehabilitation projects in the Northeast United States.

In 2021: NuFlow Technologies announced an exclusive partnership with Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area. Champion became Oklahoma's only certified NuFlow installer and distributor with this partnership.

The Europe trenchless pipe relining market size is segmented into Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. In 2022, Germany accounts for the largest trenchless pipe relining market share. With the growing urbanization in the region, the need for pipelines is also increasing. Hence, various communities are adopting trenchless technology, which is a safe, fast, and economical method to minimize public disturbances while completing the job. In November 2018, the Frankfurt Airport authority announced that they used trenchless technology for wastewater repair at the airport. The heavy use of the airport sanitation infrastructure for ~40 years led to normal wear and tear, cracks, pipe offsets, corrosion, and multiple unflushable deposits. To overcome these issues, the airport authority and ANT GmbH used cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining technology. ANT GmbH combined cured-in-place and patch repair methods to successfully repair approximately two and a half miles of pipes without digging a single trench. Thus, the rising use of the technique in the region is likely to fuel the trenchless pipe relining market growth during the forecast period.



Further, as the adoption of trenchless technology is increasing rapidly in Europe, various market players are expanding their presence in European countries, which is propelling the trenchless pipe relining market growth. For instance, in October 2022, Trelleborg Group announced that they had signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Innovative Sewer Technologies (I.S.T.), a German-based manufacturer of machinery, robotics, and liners used for trenchless pipe repairs. With this acquisition, the company is expanding its pipe repair market in Europe.





Global Trenchless Pipe Relining Market: Method Overview

Based on method, the trenchless pipe relining market size is segmented into cured in place pipe, pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating. The cured in place pipe segment accounted for the largest trenchless pipe relining market share in 2022, as process helps repair the existing host pipeline by adding a newly hardened pipe to the existing one. Thus, it can help renew storm drains, culverts, gravity sewers, and pressure pipelines.

The pipeline infrastructure across the world is aging day by day. There were over two and a half million miles of pipeline across the US as of 2020, half of which is over fifty years old. The aging pipeline infrastructure can lead to severe consequences, such as regional bottlenecks, supply disruptions due to leaks and maintenance shutdowns, increased potential for environmental damage, and raises safety concerns. According to Endeavor Business Media, LLC, water losses through leaks in utilities in the US is average 15% annually, with some cities, towns, and communities losing more than half of all water pumped and treated for distribution to customers. Further, the number of water main breaks from Syracuse to Los Angeles is ~240,000 per year. The cost of these leaks is worth around US$2.6 billion per year.



With these aging infrastructures, maintaining, repairing, and monitoring these pipelines is necessary. The need to invest in restoring aging infrastructure is increasing. Hence, maintaining existing pipelines with solutions such as trenchless pipe relining is in demand. Trenchless pipe relining solutions are gaining traction due to their performance and technical advantages. These solutions repair existing underground pipelines with limited or no excavation while avoiding traffic jams, landscape destruction, and other environmental impacts.

Thus, pipeline operators are increasingly adopting trenchless pipe relining solutions to overcome the problem of aging infrastructure, which is driving the growth of the trenchless pipe relining market.





Key Findings of Study:



Asia Pacific is dominating the trenchless pipe relining market, followed by North America. A vast underground stormwater drains and sewers pipeline infrastructure in the region is more than 30 years old. The presence of such an aged infrastructure in the region will require proper rehabilitation for better functioning of the pipes. In 2022, ~3,532 water pipelines were reported to have leaks and breaks across SA Water’s 27,000-kilometre network. To lower leaks and breaks, South Australian government and SA Water are continuously investing in the water network. Thus, the growing government investments in the rehabilitation of water pipeline networks are fueling the growth of the trenchless pipe relining market. In North America, the growing adoption of trenchless technology for fast repairing of water pipelines without disrupting the life of citizens is boosting the growth of the trenchless pipe relining market. In addition, the rising adoption of new pipe relining technologies in the region will create an opportunity for the trenchless pipe relining market during the forecast period. In February 2023, GE Research, Warren Environmental, and Garver announced that they are planning to conduct in-ground field tests with their newly developed PLUTO system. This new PLUTO system can help in the flexible deployment of SIPP (Sprayed-in-Place Pipe) over long distances and at different diameters from a single excavation. Thus, growing product innovation by the market players in the region will further drive the growth of the trenchless pipe relining market in North America.





