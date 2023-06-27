Traditional Wound Management Market Size to Reach USD 9.82 Billion by 2032; Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the traditional wound management market will grow from USD 6.16 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.82 Billion by 2032. The traditional wound management market is witnessing a rise in cases of road accidents, sports injuries and surgical procedures for treating chronic diseases.



Key Insight of the Traditional Wound Management Market



North America region to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the most major traditional wound management market share during the forecast period. The factors supporting the growth of the North American traditional wound management market include the increasing percentage of the geriatric population at a higher risk of developing chronic wounds. Further, the increasing cases of diabetes and obesity in the region are leading to a rise in chronic and life-threatening diseases.



The tapes segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The product type segment is divided into gauze, bandages, tapes, and cotton. The tapes segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Tapes and bandages are widely used in speciality clinics and ambulatory surgical centres. Tapes are considered an essential product for dressings of acute and chronic wounds.



The chronic wounds segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into acute wounds and chronic wounds. The acute wounds segment further includes surgical and traumatic wounds and burns. The chronic wounds segment further includes pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and others. The chronic wounds segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. There is an increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers, leg ulcers, etc., especially among the geriatric population. Chronic wounds can only be managed through dressings that must be changed regularly.



The home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-users segment is divided into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others. The home healthcare segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Traditional wound dressings are now increasingly used in home care settings due to rising cases of minor sports and accidental injuries. Also, treatment of diabetes and leg ulcers is usually managed at home; thus, patients change their dressings frequently to be themselves.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing use as secondary dressings



There is a greater need for wound dressings today to speed up the healing process due to the significant increase in surgical procedures and chronic diseases. Traditional dressings are typically used as a secondary dressing or for dry and clean wounds with low exudate levels. The type of secondary dressing employed affects how permeable the wounds are to bacteria and fluids. The severity of the wound or the body's compromised immune system might hinder self-healing; thus, a wound dressing is essential. Skin wound complications most frequently involve infections, especially microbial infections. Traditional wound dressings enable the wounds' breathability, relieving the patients. Even modern dressings cannot promote wound healing alone since they are not responsive to the circumstances of the wound, despite their extensive clinical usage and effective wound treatment outcomes. These modern dressings require traditional dressings as a secondary line of help for effectively managing wounds.



Restraint: Spread of infections in some instances



Bandages made of transparent film do not effectively absorb blood, leading to infection in certain patients. As a result, if applied to deep or infected wounds, healing could be slowed down, or infection could spread. A few dressings, such as non-sterile bandages, are only meant to be used once. Prolonged usage can lead to severe infection in the wound.

Opportunity: Increasing cases of diabetes



Over the years, there has been a high spike in cases of diabetes. Diabetes affects millions of people worldwide. Low- and middle-income countries have seen a faster increase in prevalence than high-income countries. With the rise of global diabetes, many people are experiencing pain and illnesses. Uncontrolled diabetes can also alter blood flow and circulation, which makes it more challenging for the body to nourish wounds. As a result, the wounds might not heal at all or slowly. Their diabetes may impact the patient's body's capacity to repair wounds. Patients must manage their diabetes as with high insulin levels; wounds tend to heal more slowly and worsen more quickly in persons.



Challenges: Availability of substitutes



The increasing use of modern wound dressings is challenging for the traditional wound management market. Modern dressings have qualities that provide a moist environment for wound healing, so that they may be more viable candidates. Modern dressings have superior degradability, moisture retention and biocompatibility compared to traditional dressings.



Some of the major players operating in the Traditional Wound Management market are:



• ConvaTec Group PLC

• 3M

• DermaRite Industries LLC.

• Hollister Incorporated

• DeRoyal Industries Inc.

• Coloplast A/S

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

• Medtronic plc.

• Smith & Nephew plc.

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

• PAUL HARTMANN AG



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product Type:



• Gauzes

• Bandages

• Tapes

• Cotton



By Application:



• Acute Wounds



o Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

o Burns



• Chronic Wounds



o Pressure Ulcers

o Diabetic Foot Ulcers

o Venous Leg Ulcers

o Others



By End-users:



• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Healthcare

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



