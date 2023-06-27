New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spark Plug Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470924/?utm_source=GNW



Spark Plug Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global spark plug market looks promising with opportunities in the automobile, marine, and industrial applications. The global spark plug market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand of automobiles expanding usage of these plugs to transfer electric currents from an ignition system to the vehicle’s combustion chamber, and increasing government regulations to regulate emissions, and fuel efficiency.



Spark Plug Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global spark plug market by electrode material, sales channel, application, and region, as follows:



Spark Plug Market by Electrode Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Copper

• Iridium

• Platinum



Spark Plug Market by Sales Channel [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• OEM

• Aftermarket



Spark Plug Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automobile

• Marine

• Industrial



Spark Plug Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Spark Plug Companies

• Ngk Spark Plug

• Valeo

• Denso

• Robert Bosch

• Autolite

• Enerpulse Technologies

Spark Plug Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that iridium is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of these iridium-based plugs in the maritime industry, which provides maximum power and combustion to improve engine performance.

• Automobile is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and huge demand for vehicles in the developing countries.

• North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of huge vehicle manufacturing units and enormous demand for automobiles in the region.

Features of the Spark Plug Market

• Market Size Estimates: Spark plug market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Spark plug market size by various segments, such as by electrode material, sales channel, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Spark plug market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by electrode material, sales channel, application, and regions for the spark plug market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the spark plug market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the spark plug market size?

Answer: The global spark plug market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for spark plug market?

Answer: The global spark plug market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the spark plug market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand of automobiles expanding usage of these plugs to transfer electric currents from an ignition system to the vehicle’s combustion chamber, and increasing government regulations to regulate emissions, and fuel efficiency.

Q4. What are the major segments for spark plug market?

Answer: The future of the spark plug market looks promising with opportunities in the automobile, marine, and industrial applications.

Q6. Which spark plug segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that iridium is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of these iridium-based plugs in the maritime industry, which provides maximum power and combustion to improve engine performance.

Q7. In spark plug market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of huge vehicle manufacturing units and enormous demand for automobiles in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the spark plug market by electrode material (copper, iridium, and platinum), sales channel (OEM and aftermarket), application (automobile, marine, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



