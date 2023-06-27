Japanese Logistics Industry Survey 2023: Insights into Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer Survey - Japanese Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the findings of the survey conducted by the analyst to understand fleet & asset tracking and shipment monitoring in Japan's logistics service delivery market.

The survey includes responses from decision-makers and key influencers in the fleet and logistics asset and shipment monitoring space associated with multinational and local second-party logistics (2PL), third-party logistics (3PL), and fourth-party logistics (4PL) organizations.

The publisher connected with 51 organizations to understand customer sentiments, factors behind solution adoption, and the major pain points and unmet needs. The survey's responses help identify emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends pertaining to fleet & logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions.



This survey includes data points for fleet, heavy, returnable, and warehouse assets. The questions on asset tracking cover the types of assets tracked, the kinds of connectivity technologies and platforms currently used, plans to implement Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the likeliness of fleet and asset tracking solution deployment in the next 2 years, key motivations behind the purchase of such solutions, and major pain points and unmet needs in current solutions.



The questionnaire on shipment monitoring covers the connectivity technologies and platforms currently used for monitoring shipment/cargo, the likeliness of the deployment of shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations driving the purchase of a new shipment/cargo monitoring solution, and significant pain points and unmet needs in the current solution.



The survey reveals that warehouse automation, sustainability, and IoT are the key areas that hold future growth potential. Logistics companies will prioritize these areas for resource allocation and investments over the next two years.

2. Research Definitions, Objectives and Methodology

Research Definitions

Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Hypotheses

3. Fleet & Logistics Asset Tracking

An Overview of the Fleet & Logistics Assets Tracked

Connectivity Technologies Used for Tracking Fleet

Connectivity Technologies Used for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Implementation of IoT Technologies for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Platforms Used for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Deployment of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing Purchase of Fleet Tracking Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing Purchase of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

Major Pain Points/unmet Needs in Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

4. Shipment Monitoring

Connectivity Technologies Used for Monitoring Shipment/Cargo

Platform Used for Monitoring Shipment/Cargo

Deployment of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing Purchase of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

Major Pain Points/Unmet Needs in Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

5. Emerging Technology Trends

Investments in Future Technologies for Supply Chain and Logistics

6. Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways - Fleet & Logistics Asset Tracking

Key Takeaways Shipment/Cargo Monitoring

