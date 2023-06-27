New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Piezoelectric Speaker Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470923/?utm_source=GNW



Piezoelectric Speaker Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global piezoelectric speaker market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive electronic, alarm, toy, and timer applications. The global piezoelectric speaker market is expected to reach an estimated $717.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are shifting preference of consumers from convention speakers towards piezoelectric speakers owing to their resistance to overloads that would typically eliminate conventional high frequency drivers and wide utilisation of these speakers because of their electrical properties, which allow them to function without a crossover.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Piezoelectric Speaker Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global piezoelectric speaker market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Piezoelectric Speaker Market by Product Type [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Active Piezo

• Passive Piezo



Piezoelectric Speaker Market by Application [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive Electronics

• Alarm

• Toy

• Timer

• Others



Piezoelectric Speaker Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Piezoelectric Speaker Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies piezoelectric speaker companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the piezoelectric speaker companies profiled in this report include.

• TDK

• Hokuriku Electric Industry

• Murata

• Kingstate Electronics

• Sonitron

Piezoelectric Speaker Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that active piezo is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its extensive use in sensors, actuators, and vibration because of their capability to transform mechanical energy into electrical energy.

• Alarm is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of these speakers to provide sound in electrical products like digital quartz watches

• North America will remain the largest region due to the huge demand for electronic gadgets, and continuous technological advancement in the region.

Features of the Piezoelectric Speaker Market

• Market Size Estimates: Piezoelectric speaker market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Piezoelectric speaker market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Piezoelectric speaker market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the piezoelectric speaker market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the piezoelectric speaker market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the piezoelectric speaker market size?

Answer: The global piezoelectric speaker market is expected to reach an estimated $717.9 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for piezoelectric speaker market?

Answer: The global piezoelectric speaker market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the piezoelectric speaker market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are shifting preference of consumers from convention speakers towards piezoelectric speakers owing to their resistance to overloads that would typically eliminate conventional high frequency drivers and wide utilisation of these speakers because of their electrical properties, which allow them to function without a crossover.

Q4. What are the major segments for piezoelectric speaker market?

Answer: The future of the piezoelectric speaker market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive electronic, alarm, toy, and timer applications.

Q5. Who are the key piezoelectric speaker companies?



Answer: Some of the key piezoelectric speaker companies are as follows:

• TDK

• Hokuriku Electric Industry

• Murata

• Kingstate Electronics

• Sonitron

Q6. Which piezoelectric speaker segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that active piezo is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its extensive use in sensors, actuators, and vibration because of their capability to transform mechanical energy into electrical energy.

Q7. In piezoelectric speaker market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the huge demand for electronic gadgets and continuous technological advancement in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the piezoelectric speaker market by product type (active piezo and passive piezo), application (automotive electronics, alarm, toy, timer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to piezoelectric speaker market or related to piezoelectric speaker companies, piezoelectric speaker market size, piezoelectric speaker market share, piezoelectric speaker market growth, piezoelectric speaker market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

