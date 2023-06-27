Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Overview 2023: Opportunities, Budget Overview, Organizational Overview, Value Chain, Satellite Capabilities, & Global Collaborations for Satellite Launches

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-Overview & Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the space agency's current and future space programs, launch and satellite capabilities, budget overview, and space application value chain. The study also highlights the growth environment, drivers, restraints, and several short- and long-term growth opportunities.

Space exploration is increasingly vital for many nations, impacting technology, industries, and global cooperation. This forces countries to develop space technology and capabilities via their space agencies. Over the years, India has made considerable advancements in the space industry, exploration, and technology and has positioned itself as a significant industry participant.

ISRO is well known for being a pioneer in space technology in India, especially when creating affordable options for space exploration and research. The organization's accomplishments have significantly impacted international space research and exploration as well as the growth of science and technology in India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for ISRO

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Overview

Budget Overview

Organizational Overview

Space Value Chain

Satellite Capabilities

Global Collaborations for Satellite Launches

3. Ongoing Programs/Missions

NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) Satellite

ADITYA-L1

Chandrayaan-3

Gaganyaan

X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

4. Planned Programs/Missions

Indian Space Station

5. Launch Capabilities

Current Launcher Capabilities

Launcher Capabilities Under Development

Growth Environment

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Policy & Regulation

Growth Opportunity 2: Commercial Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 3: Funding and Incubation

