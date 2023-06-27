Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Overview 2023: Opportunities, Budget Overview, Organizational Overview, Value Chain, Satellite Capabilities, & Global Collaborations for Satellite Launches

Dublin, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-Overview & Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the space agency's current and future space programs, launch and satellite capabilities, budget overview, and space application value chain. The study also highlights the growth environment, drivers, restraints, and several short- and long-term growth opportunities.
Space exploration is increasingly vital for many nations, impacting technology, industries, and global cooperation. This forces countries to develop space technology and capabilities via their space agencies. Over the years, India has made considerable advancements in the space industry, exploration, and technology and has positioned itself as a significant industry participant.
ISRO is well known for being a pioneer in space technology in India, especially when creating affordable options for space exploration and research. The organization's accomplishments have significantly impacted international space research and exploration as well as the growth of science and technology in India.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for ISRO
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Overview
- Budget Overview
- Organizational Overview
- Space Value Chain
- Satellite Capabilities
- Global Collaborations for Satellite Launches
3. Ongoing Programs/Missions
- NASA-ISRO SAR (NISAR) Satellite
- ADITYA-L1
- Chandrayaan-3
- Gaganyaan
- X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)
4. Planned Programs/Missions
- Indian Space Station
5. Launch Capabilities
- Current Launcher Capabilities
- Launcher Capabilities Under Development
- Growth Environment
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Policy & Regulation
- Growth Opportunity 2: Commercial Collaboration
- Growth Opportunity 3: Funding and Incubation
