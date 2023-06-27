New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Gasket Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470922/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Gasket Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive gasket market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, commercial vehicle, and medium & heavy duty vehicle markets. The global automotive gasket market is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing vehicle production and increasing implementation of fuel efficiency norms by governments across the globe.



Automotive Gasket Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive gasket market by material, application, vehicle type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Automotive Gasket Market by Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Metallic Gaskets

• Elastomeric Gaskets

• Other Gaskets



Automotive Gasket Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Inlet Section

• Central Engine System

• Exhaust Section

• Transmission System

• Battery

• Others



Automotive Gasket Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicles



Automotive Gasket Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• OEM

• Aftermarket



Automotive Gasket Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Gasket Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, automotive gasket companies in the global market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive gasket companies in the global automotive gasket market profiled in this report include-

• Dana Incorporated

• ElringKlinger AG

• Talbros Automotive Components

• Tenneco Incorporated

• Nichias Corporation

• Freudenberg Group

• Yantai Ishikawa Sealing Technology

• Kokusan Parts Industry

• Nippon Leakless Corporation

Automotive Gasket Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that metallic gaskets is expected to remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in various application, such as heat exchangers, compressors, condensers, and valves.

• Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment due to growing sale of passenger car and increasing integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), connectivity, and human-machine interface in the vehicles.

• APAC will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to significantly growing automotive industry and the presence of a large number of OEMs, tier players, and raw material suppliers in the region.

Features of the Automotive Gasket Market

• Market Size Estimates: Automotive gasket market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Automotive gasket market size by various segments, such as by material, application, vehicle type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Automotive gasket market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by material, application, vehicle type, end use industry, and regions for the automotive gasket market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive gasket market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

