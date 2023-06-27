Bioresorbable Polymers Market Drives Green Healthcare Transformation - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bioresorbable polymers market size is forecasted to garner revenue of US$ 3,937.8 million in 2033, up from US$ 1,339.4 million in 2023 advancing at a rate of 10.9% from 2023 to 2033.



The market for bioresorbable polymers is experiencing a significant revolution in the healthcare industry as sustainable solutions gain momentum.

These innovative polymers, also known as biodegradable polymers, have garnered attention due to their unique properties and potential to transform medical treatments and procedures that are shaping the market’s future trends.

With growing concerns for patient well-being, reduced healthcare costs, and environmental sustainability, the adoption of bioresorbable polymers is witnessing a substantial surge.

By leveraging bio-based raw materials and engineered industrial processes, these polymers are mass-produced, catering to the rising demand across various healthcare applications.

In addition to their environmental benefits, bioresorbable polymers offer significant advantages in drug delivery systems that are fostering market growth.

These polymers can be tailored to encapsulate and release drugs in a controlled manner, allowing for targeted and prolonged drug delivery, opening up new possibilities for the treatment of various diseases, as it eliminates the need for frequent administrations and reduces the risk of adverse side effects.

The drug delivery category is expected to remain prominent in the bioresorbable polymers market, with continuous advancements in polymer formulation and manufacturing techniques.

The market for bioresorbable polymers faces challenges in complying with stringent regulatory guidelines and obtaining necessary approvals for medical devices and applications.

Developing and commercializing bioresorbable polymers requires significant investments in research, development, and manufacturing capabilities, which can pose financial challenges for smaller companies and startups.

Despite the challenges that exist in the market, bioresorbable polymers have the potential to revolutionize drug delivery by enabling the controlled and targeted release of medications. This opens up new possibilities for personalized medicine and improved treatment outcomes.

Continued investment in research, development, and manufacturing capabilities, along with supportive regulatory frameworks, is crucial in overcoming these challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities in the market for bioresorbable polymers.

Key Takeaways:

The bioresorbable polymers industry in the United States of America is expected to hold a value share of 27.8% in 2023.

The bioresorbable polymers industry in Germany likely represents a 7.0% value share in 2023.

During the forecast period, the market for bioresorbable polymers in India witnesses a significant growth rate of 12.7%.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to achieve a CAGR of 8.2% in the market from 2023 to 2033.

By application, drug delivery is projected to be capturing a value share of 37.0% in 2023 in the global market.



How Fierce Is the Competition in the Bioresorbable Polymers Market?

The competition in the bioresorbable polymers industry is increasingly fierce as more players recognize the market potential and strive to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable healthcare solutions.

Key market players are actively engaged in research and development activities to innovate and introduce new bioresorbable polymer products with enhanced properties and functionalities.

The market is characterized by a mix of established companies and emerging players, each striving to gain a competitive edge.

Established companies leverage their experience, strong distribution networks, and brand reputation to maintain their market share. They often have significant investments in research and development, manufacturing capabilities, and regulatory compliance, which pose barriers to entry for new entrants.

Emerging players, on the other hand, focus on disruptive technologies, product differentiation, and niche applications to carve a niche in the market. These companies often bring fresh perspectives, agility, and innovative solutions, challenging established players.

Key Players involved:

Corbion NV

Evonik Industries AG

Poly-Med Inc.

Foster Corp.

Abbott

KLS Martin Group

3D Biotek LLC.

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

DSM

Futerro

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product:

Polysaccharides Bioresorbable Polymers

Proteins Bioresorbable Polymers

Polylactic Acid Bioresorbable Polymers

Polyglycolic Acid Bioresorbable Polymers

Polycaprolactone Bioresorbable Polymers

Others

By Application:

Bioresorbable Polymers in Drug Delivery

Bioresorbable Polymers in Orthopedics

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



