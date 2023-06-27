Molybdenum 99 Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Curium Company, Ansto, Niowave Inc. and Shine Medical Technologies

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global molybdenum 99 market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and was valued at US$ 3.9 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 5.95 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for molybdenum 99 indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The global Molybdenum 99 (Mo-99) market is influenced by several key dynamics. Firstly, the increasing demand for medical imaging procedures, such as single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET), is driving the market revenue growth. Mo-99 is a crucial radioisotope used in the production of technetium-99m (Tc-99m), which is widely used in diagnostic imaging.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/molybdenum99-market/9001

Molybdenum 99 Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 3.9 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 5.95 billion CAGR 4.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The prevalence of chronic disorders, such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, has led to a higher need for accurate and timely diagnostic imaging, thereby fuelling the demand for Mo-99. Additionally, the aging population, advancements in nuclear medicine, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure are further contributing to the market revenue expansion.

However, the market is facing challenges, such as the limited availability of reliable and consistent Mo-99 supply, as well as regulatory complexities associated with its production and transportation. Efforts to establish a stable and secure supply chain for Mo-99, including the development of alternative production methods and investments in new production facilities, are expected to address these challenges and drive market revenue growth in the coming years.

Overall, the Mo-99 market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing demand for accurate diagnostic imaging and the ongoing efforts to ensure a reliable and sustainable supply of this crucial radioisotope.

Recent Development in the Molybdenum 99 Market:

Molybdenum 99 (Mo-99), a vital medical radioisotope, cannot be produced using uranium, so NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a leading global innovator in the development, production, and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, reached a major milestone on January 11, 2023.

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC and Inhibrx Inc. formed a partnership on January 4, 2023, to create and develop innovative radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for molybdenum 99 includes:

Curium Company

Eckert & Ziegler Holding Company

Shine Medical Technologies

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

North Star Medical Radioisotopes LLC

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/molybdenum-99-market/9001

Market Segmentation:

Based on Application, the global Molybdenum 99 Market is segmented into Gamma Camera and SPECT.

Gamma cameras dominate the global molybdenum 99 market and are expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2031.

Based on End User, the global Molybdenum 99 Market is segmented into Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals.

Due to several variables, including the high incidence of chronic illnesses, a developed healthcare system, and cutting-edge medical technology, North America dominates the worldwide molybdenum 99 market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL MOLYBDENUM 99 MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Gamma Camera SPECT GLOBAL MOLYBDENUM 99 MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Diagnostic Centers Hospitals

MOLYBDENUM 99 MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-9001

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Postoperative Pain Medication Market by Drug Class (NSAIDS, Opioids), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mast Cell Stabilizers Market by Type (Mastocytosis, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, and Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

COMT Inhibitors Market by Drugs (Entacapone, Tolcapone), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Neurofibromatosis Market by Type (NF1, NF2), Drug Class (Antihistamines, Antineoplastic Agents), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Synthetic Ovulation Stimulants Market by Drug Class (Clomiphene Citrate (CC), Aromatase Inhibitors, GnRH Analogs), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Med Tech: https://growthplusmedtechroundup.com





About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.



