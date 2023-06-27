Physiotherapy Equipment Market to reach USD 40.3 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Physiotherapy Equipment Market size is estimated to record USD 40.3 billion by 2032. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and sports injuries is expected to create a favourable environment. The rising advancements in technology have led to the development of more sophisticated and effective equipment for enhancing treatment outcomes.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5953







Additionally, the growing aging population has spurred rising awareness of the importance of rehabilitation and physical therapy. The surging focus on preventive healthcare and wellness initiatives along with the increasing insurance coverage.

Physiotherapy accessories to witness high demand

The physiotherapy equipment market size from the accessories segment is poised to gain notable traction through 2032. The development can be attributed to the rising popularity of accessories as they complement and enhance the functionality of physiotherapy equipment for improving patient comfort and treatment efficacy. The surging need for added versatility and customization to physiotherapy treatments has led to a high demand for accessories, such as electrodes, straps, resistance bands, hot and cold packs, and orthopedic supports. The growing focus of manufacturers on developing durable, ergonomic, and user-friendly accessories to meet the specific needs of physiotherapists and patients will also propel the segment expansion. Top of Form

Rising demand in musculoskeletal disorders

Physiotherapy equipment market from the musculoskeletal disorders application segment registered significant gains in 2022. Physiotherapy plays a crucial role in the management and rehabilitation of musculoskeletal disorders, including back pain, arthritis, and sports injuries. The increasing awareness of non-invasive and drug-free treatment options has boosted the demand for physiotherapy equipment. Additionally, the rising geriatric population and the surging focus on injury prevention and recovery in sports medicine.

Asia Pacific to exhibit lucrative growth

Asia Pacific held a sizable share of the physiotherapy equipment market in 2022. The robust presence of large population base along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and musculoskeletal disorders has created substantial demand for physiotherapy services and equipment. Secondly, the increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure in addition to the technological improvements and the higher availability of cost-effective equipment will augment the regional market outlook.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5953



Physiotherapy Equipment Market Participants

Some of the leading companies operating in the physiotherapy equipment industry include EMS Physio, Zimmer MedizinSysteme, DJO Global (Colfax Corporation), Dynatronics, ITO Physyiotherapy and Rehabilitation, and B. Enraf-NoniUS B.V., among others.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market News

In January 2023, Hydro Physio, a U.K.-based developer of aquatic therapeutic treadmills, participated in Arab Health 2023 to introduce its latest hydrotherapy system to the Middle East market.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 3 Physiotherapy Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing incidences of sports injuries and neurological disorders

3.2.1.2 Rising geriatric population

3.2.1.3 Increasing demand for rehabilitation care post surgeries and chemotherapy treatments

3.2.1.4 Rising technological advancements in physiotherapy equipment

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Lack of trained and skilled personnel and inadequate reimbursement policies

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By type

3.3.2 By application

3.3.3 By end-use

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.6 Technology landscape

3.7 Future market trends

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Vendor matrix analysis

4.5 Strategy dashboard, 2022

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.