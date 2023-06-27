New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470920/?utm_source=GNW



Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global low temperature sealing glass market looks promising with opportunities in the LED & OLED, electronic & semiconductor, and home appliance applications. The global low temperature sealing glass market is expected to reach an estimated $0.19 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of low temperature sealing glass for hermetically sealing and assembling microscopic optical and electrical parts and the growing need for low temperature sealing glasses as a low temperature sealant that doesn’t have a high environmental impact or easily vaporized halogens, like fluorine or iodine.



Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global low temperature sealing glass market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Below 430°C

• 430°-500°C

• Above 500°C



Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• LED & OLED

• Electronics and Semiconductors

• Home Appliances



Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Low Temperature Sealing Glass Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, low temperature sealing glass companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the low temperature sealing glass companies profiled in this report include-

• Nippon Electric Glass

• NAMICS

• Ferro

• SCHOTT

• Showa Denko Materials

• YEK Glass

Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that below 430°C is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of low temperature sealing glass owing to their quick sealing, chemical resistance, and superior thermal shock properties.

• Electronic & semiconductor is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of these glasses in electronic device sealing.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of a huge consumer base and semiconductor manufacturers in the region.

Features of the Low Temperature Sealing Glass Market

• Market Size Estimates: Low temperature sealing glass market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Low temperature sealing glass market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Low temperature sealing glass market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the low temperature sealing glass market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the low temperature sealing glass market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

