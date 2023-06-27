New York, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Ceramic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470919/?utm_source=GNW



Glass Ceramic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global glass ceramic market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, electrical & electronic, healthcare, aerospace, and optical applications. The global glass ceramic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the expanding usage of glass ceramics in the construction industry for tiles and other fixtures, increasing demand in aerospace for these ceramics for the nosecones of premium aircraft and missiles, and huge household demand for ceramic kitchenware.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Glass Ceramic Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global glass ceramic market by composition, application, and region, as follows:



Glass Ceramic Market by Composition [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Lithium-Aluminum-Silicate (LAS)

• Zinc-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides (ZAS)

• Magnesium-Aluminum-Silicon Oxides (MAS)

• Others



Glass Ceramic Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Building & Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Healthcare

• Aerospace

• Optical

• Others



Glass Ceramic Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Glass Ceramic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, glass ceramic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the glass ceramic companies profiled in this report include-

• CoorsTek

• Corning

• Kanger Glass-ceramic

• Kedi Glass-Ceramic Industrial

• Kyocera

Glass Ceramic Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that lithium-aluminum-silicate will remain the largest composition segment over the forecast period due to the widespread use of these lithium-based glass ceramics for cookware, bakeware, and cooktops in homes.

• Building & construction is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing use of these ceramics in place of traditional materials as these are lighter in weight, affordable, and ensure better technical qualities, like heat resistance.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization and urbanisation, rising disposable income among population, and enormous investments in the construction projects in China and India.

Features of the Glass Ceramic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glass ceramic market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Glass ceramic market size by various segments, such as by composition, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Glass ceramic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by composition, application, and regions for the glass ceramic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glass ceramic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the glass ceramic market size?

Answer: The global glass ceramic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.72 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for glass ceramic market?

Answer: The global glass ceramic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the glass ceramic market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the expanding usage of glass ceramics in the construction industry for tiles and other fixtures, increasing demand in aerospace for these ceramics for the nosecones of premium aircraft and missiles, and huge household demand for ceramic kitchenware.

Q4. What are the major segments for glass ceramic market?

Answer: The future of the glass ceramic market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, electrical & electronic, healthcare, aerospace, and optical applications.

Q5. Who are the key glass ceramic companies?



Answer: Some of the key glass ceramic companies are as follows:

• CoorsTek

• Corning

• Kanger Glass-ceramic

• Kedi Glass-Ceramic Industrial

• Kyocera

Q6. Which glass ceramic segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that lithium-aluminum-silicate will remain the largest composition segment over the forecast period due to widespread use of these lithium-based glass ceramics for cookware, bakeware, and cooktops in homes.

Q7. In glass ceramic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization and urbanisation, rising disposable income among population, and enormous investments in the construction projects in China and India.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global glass ceramic market by composition (lithium-aluminum-silicate, zinc-aluminum-silicon oxides, and magnesium-aluminum-silicon oxides), application (building & construction, electrical & electronics, healthcare, aerospace, optical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to glass ceramic market or related to glass ceramic companies, glass ceramic market size, glass ceramic market share, glass ceramic market growth, glass ceramic market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470919/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________